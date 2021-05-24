All the premieres of the week on HBO: Oslo, the movie that comes at the right time | Entertainment

HBO premieres its new film, Oslo, about the conflict between Palestine and Israel. The platform says goodbye to the month of May with a long list of premieres.

When HBO set its premiere schedule for this month, it was difficult to foresee the outbreak of attacks between Israel and Palestine in recent weeks. A conflict that has been latent for decades, always on the edge of the abyss, the straw that will break the camel’s back once again.

Oslo comes at the best possible time, when attention to this conflict is strongest. The film is based on the homonymous play that addresses the historic agreement between Israelis, Palestinians and a Norwegian couple, the so-called 1993 Oslo Peace Agreement.

It stars Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott as directors of those secret conversations with which the agreement was reached and that describe years of conflict and resentment that still continue to cause deaths. The play was a Tony Award winner, we’ll see how far the movie goes.

Another premiere that has the world in suspense is the return of Friends on HBO Max this week, on May 27 you can see the six actors relive the decade of recording that this series lasted. As for series, HBO debuts Birdgirl, the superheroine becomes the successor of Sebben & Sebben after the accidental death of Phil Ken Sebben. An animated series to watch as a family in which Judy fights crime surrounded by very good friends.

Also for those who have children at home, this week the platform launches several perfect titles to watch with them, such as Beauty and the Beast or the latest lorax movie, the best known character in American literature thanks to Dr. Seuss.

