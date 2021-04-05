All the premieres of the week on HBO: Exterminate all the savages | Entertainment

These are all the premieres of series and movies that are planned for the next 7 days on HBO.

After the binge of Easter premieres, streaming platforms continue with their somewhat more relaxed schedule. HBO plans to tackle almost every genre this week, from comedy to historical documentary.

Next Wednesday, April 7, the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. Date that the platform has considered perfect to premiere a documentary series on the colonizing and exterminating role of Europe.

Exterminate all the savages, it’s a new docuseries directed by Oscar nominee Raoul Peck. A heartbreaking proposal in which Europeans will have to face their history and accept the mistakes of the past. The documentary consists of four parts and its premiere is on April 8.

HBO Spain is giving away a free week with no commitment of permanence to all its new users. You can cancel whenever you want or keep the subscription for only € 8.99 per month.

The creation of Raoul Peck is one of the strongest bets for this week on the platform, “it offers a visually stunning journey through time to the darkest moments of humanity, and goes beyond the limits of traditional documentary cinema, offering a very wide exploration of the genocidal and exploitative aspects of European colonialism, from America to Africa, and its impact on today’s society, “explains HBO.

In another more relaxed register, premieres such as The proclamation, comedy of Berto Romero and Andreu Buenafuente for those who miss the festivities in the towns that this year have had to be canceled. Another option is the drama based on a true story starring Rachel Weisz and Colin Firth in An ocean between us, an unconventional marine adventure.

Series:

Exterminate all the savages: April 8

Films:

The proclamation: April 9th Silvio (and the others): April 9th An ocean between us: April 9th Light of my life: April 10th