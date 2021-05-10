All the premieres of the week on HBO: drug companies and governments in the spotlight of Crime of the Century | Entertainment

This week comes to HBO a documentary that will raise a lot of blisters. Crime of the Century directly accuses drug companies and governments of causing an opioid epidemic in the United States.

In the midst of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, pharmaceutical companies and governments show a very different face in the HBO documentary. Crime of the Century addresses the responsibility of this public and private relationship in the growth of drug addicts and deaths associated with the misuse of opioid painkillers in the United States years ago.

Williamson a small city in the US state of West Virginia with just over 3,000 inhabitants received between 2006 and 2016 a tsunami of pills, as explained by the BBC. A report from the US Congress confirms that that city received 20 million units.

This is what the new HBO documentary that reaches its catalog relates May 11 to explore “the origins, scope and consequences of one of the most devastating public health tragedies of our time, with half a million overdose deaths in this century alone.”

In the movies section we find kinder titles to spend the week. Movies for both adults and family as Arthur and the war of the worlds. An animation film to enjoy respect for the unknown and those who are different from us.

For adults, The girl of the pearl in which Johannes Vermeer's famous play comes to life with actress Scarlet Johansson. You can also watch the movie Suffragettes on the rise of the feminist movement in the United Kingdom and the struggle of women for the female vote.

