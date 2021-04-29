All the premieres of Netflix Spain in May 2021

The Netflix premieres of May 2021 repeat as the most numerous in the streaming scene. More than 60 different contents between series, movies and documentaries are added to the Netflix catalog.

On this occasion, some of the streaming service’s most acclaimed series return as Netflix premieres, such as Castlevania, LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS or On the Edge of Reality.

As for movies, some well-known ones are added to the catalog, although in this edition of the Netflix premieres, the big names are not such. With everything, is a good number of contents what are available to Netflix subscribers and that complement perfectly with the rest of the premieres of the streaming industry.

All the premieres of Netflix Spain in May

Series

Selena: The Series Part 2, released May 4, Measurete T2, released May 4, Navillera, released May 4, Lava Ka Dhaava, released May 5, YooHoo to the Rescue, released May 5 Girl from Nowhere S2, released May 7, Jupiter’s Legacy, released May 7, Vincenzo S1, released May 9, The Upshaw Family, released May 12, Castlevania S4, released May 13, LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS Volume 2, premiering May 14, Halston, premiering May 14, Heaven Is Waiting, premiering May 14, Edge of Reality S3, premiering May 14, Rich Women in New York S3-4, Premiere May 15, Who Killed Sara? S2, premiering May 19 Special S2, premiering May 20 Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp S3, premiering May 21 Neighbor S2, premiering May 21 Master of None S3, premiering May 23 Ragnarok T2, released May 27 EDEN, released May 27 Blackspace, released May 27 I am Rada: Serendipia, released May 27 Kominsky Method T3, released May 28 Lucifer T5 Part B, released May 28.

Films

The Big Hawk, premiering May 1 Hello, Are You Alone ?, premiering May 1 Five Square Meters, premiering May 1 Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club, premiering May 1 The Snowman on May 2 Ispansi (Spanish!), premiere on May 5 And tomorrow the whole world, premiere on May 6 Monster, premiere on May 7, Odometer, premiere on May 7 Super Me, premiere on May 8 It Is Never Too Late, premiere on May 10 The Last Adventure, premiere on May 10 Dance of the 41, premiere on May 12 M – Infinita come lo spacio, premiere on 12 May 12, Arianna, May 12, Oxygen, May 12, Woman in the Window, May 14, House of Fear, May 14, Ferry, May 14. I Am All Of Them, premiering May 14, One Last Wish, premiering May 18 Army of the Dead, premiering May 21, Phantom Experiment, premiering May 26, Blue Miracle, premiering May 26 Roberto Baggio, the divi na pigtail, premiere on May 26.

Related