All the premieres of Netflix Spain in June 2021

Like every month, Netflix premieres arrive full of new content to continue adding movies and series to the catalog. On this occasion, some of the most famous series on the platform, such as Elite, are returning with new seasons.

Also added to the catalog are some major Netflix premieres in the movies section, such as the long-awaited Xtremo. Daggers in the back, what until now it was only available in Amazon also becomes part of the Netflix premieres and, without a doubt, is one of the strongest contents of an atypical month of June for the platform.

They keep missing each other great exclusive contents of weight and route, since everything seems to indicate that Netflix is ​​saving its great letters for the arrival of autumn and 2022. Names such as Stranger Things, and the last season of La casa de papel are the great releases that, for now, the service reserves for the future.

All Netflix releases in June

Films



El Lago Azul, premiere on June 1 Honey, premiere on June 1 Carnival, premiere on June 2 Infinite as space, premiere on June 2 Cousin Che La Notte, premiere on June 2 Her name is Dona Rosa, premiere on June 2, Who Is Free From Sin, premiere June 2, With the Stars, premiere June 2, Nour, premiere June 2, Play for us, premiere June 2, A Freed Wife, premiere June 2 Maly Jakub, released June 2, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal, released June 3, Dancing Queens, released June 3, Sweet and Sour, released June 4, The Kandasamy: The Journey, released June 4, To Ghost Story opens June 7 Happy Death Day, opens June 7 Tragic Jungle, opens June 9 Rainy Day in New York, opens June 11 La Skater, opens June 11 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, opening June 13, House of Horror, opening June 15, Kidnapped: The Lisa McVey Truth, opening June 15, Being a Father, opening June 18, The House of Flo res: The movie, released June 23, Backstabbing, released June 29.

Series and other Netflix premieres



Super Monsters: Once Upon a Monster, premiering June 1 Rich Women in Atlanta Seasons 3-4, premiering June 1 Married To Medicine: Atlanta Season 2, premiering June 1 Elvis Presley: Relentless Seeker, premiering June 1 .Startup (Gestational Money) full series, premiere June.Almas guerreras, premiere June 1.Married to medicine, premiere June 1.Three meters above the sky: The series Season 2, premiere June 3.Alan Saldaña : Imprisoned, Released June 3, Best of Japanese Creators, Released June 3, Feel Good Season 2, Released June 4, The 100 Season 7, Released June 9, Crispy, Fresh, and Crunchy, Released June 9 Locombianos, premiering June 10, Tres, premiering June 11, Lupine Part 2, premiering June 11, Working Moms Season 5, premiering June 15, Universe in Verse Season 2, premiering June 15, Black Summer Season 2, Releases June 17 Katla, premieres June 17 Elite Season 4, premieres June 18 Play Going With Fire Season 2, opening June 23 The Naked Director Season 2, opening June 24 Godzilla: Singular Point, opening June 24 The A List Season 2, opening June 25 Sex and Life, opening 25 June: Black Lightning Season 4, premiering June 29.

