HBO premieres start the month of July with a good list of movies, the odd series, and a very complete catalog in the Kids section, ideal for the little ones in summer. Among the great HBO premieres are the Mad Max films, including the latest and great installment, and Charlie’s Angels, also in full.

In series this month things are a little more scarce, with the only great bet of the national label from the hand of There Down in its season 4. In the list of films available in the HBO premieres in the month of July, there are also great jewels of comedy, like the complete trilogy of Her Parents. Also included are some of the best contemporary films of all time, such as The Tongue Of The Butterflies.

Waiting for the arrival of autumn, when the heavyweights of the season begin to arrive, undoubtedly the most important time for the premieres of series and large-scale films.

All in all, here are the most important HBO premieres for the month of July 2021.

All the premieres of HBO Spain in July 2021

Series



The White Lotus. New Series, premiering July 12, Predators: The Podcast, premiering July 13, Down There, premiering July 17, A Thirty-Meter Wave, premiering July 19, Roswell: New Mexico, premiering July 27 July.

Films



Mad Max. Salvajes De Autopista, premiering July 1, Mad Max 2. El Guerrero De La Carretera, premiering July 1, Mad Max. Furia En La Carretera, premiering July 1, A Prophet, premiering July 1, Internship, premiering July 1, Jack, The Giant Slayer, premiering July 1, Juana La Loca, premiering July 1. The Others, premiere on July 1 La Lengua De Las Mariposas, premiere on July 1, Her Parents, premiere on July 2, Her Parents, premiere on July 2, Now The Parents Are Them, premiere July 2, Charlie’s Angels, opening July 2, Charlie’s Angels: Full of Limits, opening July 2, Disobedience, opening July 2, Jumaji: Welcome To The Jungle, opening July 2 .The Flight, opening July 2. The Great American Scam, opening July 2. 55 Pasos, opening July 2. End Of Romance, opening July 9. Cruce De Caminos, opening July 9 Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, released July 9, Me, Tonya, released July 9, Based On A True Story, released July 9, 7 Days In Entebbe, released July 9, Jane Eyre , premiere or July 16. A Room With a View, opening July 23. French Suite, opening July 23. The Woman in Black, opening July 23. The Woman in Black: The Angel of Death, opening on July 23.Goat, opening July 23. Grace De Monaco, opening July 23. Molly’s Game, opening July 23. Rey Gitano, opening July 23. Ons, opening July 23. Our Last Summer In Scotland, opening July 24, Venom, opening July 29, Pulp Fiction, opening July 30, The Fighter, opening July 30, Indochina, opening July 30, Protector, opening July 30. of July.

Kids and other HBO premieres



Me, Elvis Riboldi, released July 2, New Looney Tunes. Season 3, premiering July 9, The Tom And Jerry Show. Season 5, premiering July 16, Doraemon. Season 9, premiering July 23 – Roll Up Scooby Doo! Season 1, opening July 30, Peter Rabbit, opening July 1, Space Jam, opening July 2, The Croods, opening July 2, Justin And The Sword of Courage, opening July 15, Animals Fantastic: The Crimes of Grindelwald, premiering July 22, Doraemon, The Space Hero, premiering July 30

