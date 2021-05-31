All the premieres of HBO Mexico in June 2021: series and movies

HBO renews part of its catalog of series and movies. Like every month, the platform incorporates new content for its subscribers. It must be taken into account that these productions usually have a weekly chapter, in the case of series, and that the films are released every Saturday through their different platforms.

Your premiere offer begins with the show Juan Luis Guerra: between sea and palm trees, a presentation of the renowned Dominican musician, and advances with different options in dramatic and animated, such as Scooby! In turn, the fourth season of The shop, Uninterrupted, in which it participates Lebron James, and the second of Betty, among other.

It should be remembered that, as of June 29, the HBO platforms will become part of HBO Max. Other services of the Warner platform will also be integrated into this new space. Below you can read what the next HBO premieres will be during the month of June.

Series

The shop, Uninterrupted, season 4 – June 4, Batwoman. Episode 15, Season 2 – June 4 In treatment. Episode 7, Season 4 – June 6, Betty, Season 2 – June 18, The Cleaning Girl – June 20, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark – June 28.

Films



Juan Luis Guerra: Between the Sea and Palm Trees – June 3 Tu me manques – June 4 Young Witches – June 5 Like Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Joined – June 11 Antebellum – June 12 Improvised Joker – June 14 Deep Bonds – June 18 Scooby! – June 19 The Little Detective – June 25 Time of your death – June 26

