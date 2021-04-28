All the premieres of Amazon Prime Video in Spain in May 2021

Like every month, we already have the complete list of Amazon Prime Video premieres in Spain for May 2021. Maybe a somewhat more concise month when it comes to great Amazon premieres in terms of their own content.

In this May 2021, Amazon premieres include some great films from recent years, such as Midsommar, The Queen or The Girl on the Train. We still have pending the release dates of some of his most anticipated films, or the Lord of the Rings series, of which no further details are known.

Remember that, although these are the premieres of May, This Friday, April 30, Amazon also premieres exclusively Without Remorse. It is one of his great productions that has in its leading role Michael B. Jordan, star of films such as Black Panther or Creed.

Try Amazon Prime Video totally free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits. Just by signing up you will have instant access to the best movies and series, in addition to free shipping on Amazon and other advantages ..

All the premieres of Amazon Prime Video in Spain

Films

Chick Fight, premiere May 1 The Queen, premiere May 4 Juliet, Nude, premiere May 6 Captive Nation, premiere May 9 The Girl on the Train, premiere May 10 After The Wedding, premiering May 15, Mid-Sommar, premiering May 15, Jiu Jitsu, premiering May 21, One More of the Family, premiering May 22

Series

LOL: If You Laugh, You Lose, premiered May 14, The Underground Railroad, premiered May 14, Panic, premiered May 28, Parot, premiered May 28.

Documentaries and other Amazon Prime Video premieres

The Boy From Medellín, premiere on May 7, P! Nk All I Know So Far, premiere on May 21.

Like every month, remember that you can subscribe monthly or annually to Amazon Prime Video and, in addition to be able to access all series and movies, you will also have free shipping and special benefits in the Amazon marketplace. If you are already Prime in the store, remember that all content is included in your subscription.

Related