The IMSS reported that 40,255 employers already received a total of 12 million pesos, from the previous Friday that the program started yesterday afternoon, writes Enrique Galván in La Jornada.

The newspapers of national circulation present opinions and editorials with relevant information and reports on economic matters.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

IMSS has already delivered a thousand mp in credits

The Mexican Social Security Institute reported that 40,255 employers already received a total of 12 million pesos, from the previous Friday that the program started yesterday afternoon. 97,137 applications have been approved and in the following days the holders will receive the corresponding deposit in their bank account. This is the one million loan program of 25 thousand pesos established by President López Obrador.

They are loans to the word, it is not necessary to take the deeds of the house as collateral or ask a relative to serve as guarantor. The president explains the operation in detail to each employer in a commitment letter, which has motivated the PAN Marko Cortés to present a disagreement at the National Electoral Institute. What is not clear is if his protest is for the letter or also for the credits. If they were to be suspended, they would win a million votes … against.

Captains in Reform:

The evidence is here!

The automotive industry is in the doldrums. But just as the Covid-199 pandemic progresses, the scheduled days for phased reactivation in factories are also approaching. Of course, with due precautions and the application of Covid-19 tests. Look at the case of Rassini, the Mexican multinational of springs, springs and brake discs led by Eugenio Madero Pinsón. Its plants in Mexico are located in Piedras Negras, Coahuila; San Juan del Río, Querétaro; San Martín Texmelucan, Puebla, and in Xalostoc, Estado de México. We are talking about areas where coronavirus is common.

In the US, Rassini operates in Plymouth and Flint, Michigan, while in Brazil it has plants in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Well, as it is anticipated that its customers in North America, such as Toyota, Ford, GM and FCA, will restart operations from May 11, Rassini is already preparing to start up its plants with the required health security. And as it will surely become more frequent in all companies, Rassini will establish a test program for Covid-19 from today, the first will be in Piedras Negras, and later it will continue in its other plants located in Mexico, Brazil and the United States.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

Steps to reopen the industry

When you read this text, INEGI will have already released its timely indicator of GDP during the first quarter of this year. I cannot give you the number that you surely already know, but rest assured that it will be in negative numbers. It could be between -1 and -3 percent. An immediate reference was the one released yesterday by the United States Department of Commerce when it revealed that the North American GDP fell by 4.8 percent.

It is very difficult to disconnect the Mexican economy from the North American economy. Last year, however, while the United States grew 2.3 percent in Mexico we were stuck. If we want to avoid this year having an economic downturn greater than that of the United States, it will be necessary for us to work intensively in synchronizing economic cycles. For this, it is of great relevance that the sectors that are connected through value chains, as the automotive sector is notoriously, have a uniform reopening schedule.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

All the power of the State vs. Walmart?

Walmart is a record that requires all the attention already. Since January red lights have been lit in the legal area. Through the advice of seasoned prosecutors, the giant founded by Sam Walton has historically paid a very low percentage of taxes on what it sells in Mexico. It would not be strange if it was the one Andrés Andrés López Obrador referred to a few days ago, when in the morning he was furious at the response that a large company gave to the SAT auditors.

In the face of the train wreck coming, the corporate in Bentonville, Arkansas, sent its main heavyweight ahead to negotiate directly with the SAT. We are talking about Alberto Sepúlveda, the Legal Vice President, who first tried to build bridges with Margarita Ríos-Farjat and who will now have the hard task of containing the legal actions that Raquel Buenrostro and the Attorney General, Carlos Romero, are preparing.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Banxico is not a money machine

It was necessary to say it clearly and forcefully: Banco de México (Banxico) is not printing money to finance the government, nor is it using international reserves to defend the peso from its depreciation against the dollar, much less buying toxic assets. It needed to be said by a financial institution. And what better way to do one of the most important and important in the Mexican financial system: BBVA Mexico.

It needed to be said, because the autonomy of the central bank is key to the Mexican economy. The credibility of Banco de México is undoubtedly the most valuable intangible asset and must be kept intact. And its prestige must be maintained not only by what the institution does but by what is said about it. That is why it is important to clarify some points that could leave the dart of doubt stuck in public opinion. It must be remembered that a few days ago Banxico announced 10 measures to give liquidity to the financial markets.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

Battle for the budget

There is a tremendous battle over the budget. When the President sent his austerity decree, there was a strong legal change coming. The decree not only spoke of adjusting the belt, but of modifications to the same Federal Law of Budget and Fiscal Responsibility. The President’s objective: to manage the Budget in case of “economic emergency”, without having to go through the approval of the Chamber of Deputies. The opposition and public finance specialists immediately jumped.

By constitutional mandate (article 74 of the Magna Carta), it is the Chamber of Deputies that has the power to approve the budget annually. And every year, the deputies, in the last third of the year, debate, analyze and negotiate the federation’s budget. It is a matter of balancing powers. The Executive proposes and the Legislative provides. But, in the face of the coronavirus crisis and the drop in the price of oil, President López Obrador proposes another alternative. It is not the first time that income has decreased to a President. The difference is that now the López Obrador government responded with a decree not to go through the deputies filter.