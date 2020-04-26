Although mobile video games have improved substantially over time and today we can enjoy great games such as the Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto saga, It is also true that there are not a few users who prefer retro games to current graphics..

Despite the fact that Android has great jewels among its catalog, there is a console that was a before and after in the history of video games. The first PlayStation (or PSX) launched by the Japanese company Sony in 1994 popularized in the West some of the most important sagas such as Final Fantasy, Resident Evil or Metal Gear Solid, games that have marked the childhood of many and that we would love to be able to enjoy them officially on our smartphone again.

Note: We know that Android has many PlayStation emulators in its catalog and that playing the original PSX games on a smartphone is quite simple. However we do not support hacking or downloading ISOs illegally.

Metal Gear Solid

The stealth game released in 1998 and developed by Konami and the great Kojima, was a real revolution in his time. Not only for its amazing graphics, but also for its history, gameplay and the artificial intelligence of the enemies. Considered by many to be the best PSX gameIt was a resounding commercial success, selling over six million copies worldwide.

In Spain we will always remember him especially the fabulous dubbing of Afonso Vallés and his famous phrase of “But what? ”**

Resident Evil Saga

Although the Resident Evil saga is more fashionable than ever thanks to the recent remasters of the second and third titles for new generation consoles, there are more than a few gamers who still keep the original games. That setting, the tank controls, that still camera, and those zombies and other hungry creatures … I wish I could revive them on a smartphone!

Possibly the Resident Evil of the original PlayStation (from 1 to 3) are the ones that have best managed to capture the essence of survival horror since, with a few honorable exceptions, the saga has evolved into action something that the most staunch fans have not liked. We would love to be able to remember them in the palm of our hand.

The Legend of Dragoon

PSX had many RPG titles although the most famous were those of the Final Fantasy saga. However, the popular Square Enix franchise had many competitors, as The Legend of Dragoon released in Europe in 2001. Despite the mixed reviews in the press at the time, the game distributed directly by Sony has become a cult title, reaching really exorbitant prices in the second-hand market.

Turn-based combat, a fairly adult storyline, a truly epic soundtrack, and a Spanish dub make it an essential among the PSX catalog. Although there are many of us who would give anything for a HD remaster of this game for new generation consoles, we would also be able to buy it on Android phones or tablets until that happens.

Crash Bandicoot

If Nintendo had a mustached plumber and SEGA a blue hedgehog, Sony adopted a bandicut as official mascot, an Australian marsupial that starred in some of the most important platform video games on the 32-bit console, which have also been remastered for the new generation.

Rumors suggest that Crash Bandicoot could soon reach mobile phones but not in the way we know but in an endless runner. While for those of us who have grown up with this fun marsupial, being able to enjoy these classics again on a smartphone would be priceless.

Gran Turismo

And we end up with what is possibly the best driving game for Sony Gray. We were completely in love with Gran Turismo thanks to its realistic graphics, its well-known brand cars and its precise driving. It also introduced a rather peculiar element and that is that if we wanted to compete on the most demanding circuits, we had to pass various driving tests.

While we would love to enjoy the original Gran Turismo again on a smartphone, we will not deny that a Gran Turimos for Android, with modern graphics and multiplayer for sure.

Luckily, more and more companies are bringing classic titles to Android, such as the outstanding Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Can you imagine going back to remember jewels like Tekken 3, Tomb Raider, Alundra or Silent Hill?

And you, what games from the original PSX would you like to enjoy again on a smartphone?

