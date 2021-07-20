All the places that Dua Lipa visited in CDMX

Organic House

(Instagram @dualipa)

Dua Lipa was in Organic House, an architectural complex where the well-known Nest of Quetzalcóatl is also located. It is a work of the Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, created in the early 2000s. The Organic House is inspired by a “burrow” and has several structures surrounding it, such as a slippery tunnel. Each space has different serpent sculptures to enhance the figure in Aztec mythology.

The singer uploaded photos of the moment, wearing a Casablanca look, and of course, the house went viral on the internet. In fact, you can stay in the houses of the complex through Airbnb, for 6,300 pesos the night. In total there are 10 houses in the project. On the other hand, you can visit them with a tour by appointment.

Maximum Bistrot

(Instagram @dualipa)

The Love Again singer has declared herself a foodie and in her visits to Mexico City she has shown it. On his last visit he went to Pujol and ate taquitos al pastor, so this time he chose Chef Eduardo García’s Maximum Bistrot. On Instagram he uploaded some photos of dishes such as brioche with hedgehog.