all the photos and data of the myth

It’s official: the return of the Lancia 037 is here at the hands of Kimera, an Italian company specializing in the restoration of sports cars. Completely new and with more than 500 hp, it is presented in summer.

May 26, 2021 (11:50 CET)

The return of the Lancia 037: all the photos and data of the modern version of the sports myth. Photos: AMS.

One of the most desired sports cars and the one that a whole generation dreamed of the most, the Lancia 037, comes back. It does not do it from the hand of the Italian brand, but through a modern restoration carried out by the specialist Kimera and under the name EVO37. But you only have to see the photos to understand that the return of one of the cars that forged all the legend of the famous Group B Rally is a reality.

This new reincarnation of the Lancia 037 will arrive, yes, in limited series, How could it be otherwise. In total, will be created only 37 units, of which no less than 11 have already been booked before even its world premiere, scheduled in July at the Goodwood Festival. Yet estimated price of 480,000 euros base, the first units will be delivered in September if all goes well.

Kimera Evo37: the modern version of the Lancia 037.

With carbon bodywork and a fully self-supporting tubular architecture, unlike the original 037, this new sports car will offer a Retro look that takes up almost line by line the design of the Lancia from the 80s. It will be, yes, something bigger, measuring 4.36 meters in length, 1.91 m in width and 1.20 m in height. The wheelbase is 2.52 meters.

With a advertised weight at about 1 ton, this modern interpretation of the Lancia 037 will equip a 4-cylinder center-rear engine, supercharged and in longitudinal position. At 2,150 cm3, it yields 505 hp of power and 550 Nm of maximum torque. It is rear-wheel drive and is associated with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Kimera Evo37: the modern version of the Lancia 037.

According to the first information, the Kimera sports car has Öhlins suspensions based on 037, 18-inch front wheels on 245/35 tires and 19 ”rear tires on 295/30 and Brembo brakes, available as carbon ceramics. Do not miss all his photos.