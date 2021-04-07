All the PCR, negative in the Barça

04/06/2021 at 7:37 PM CEST

FC Barcelona is ready to return to compete in the European League one year later. Today, after the last training session in Catalonia, the Barça expedition will travel to Portugal with all PCR tests performed and with negative result, so everything ready for the return to Europe.

The Barça of was framed in a hard group C together with Liceo and Benfica, reason why it will be necessary to give the maximum already of entrance because there is no margin of error.

Only the first of each of the three groups and the best second qualify for the Final FourSo Barça will have to face each game as if it were a final.

The Catalans make their debut against the Liceo on Friday (9:00 pm / Esport3 and Barça TV) and face Benfica on Sunday at the same time.

Noia, in Group A together with Porto and Barcelos, debuts on Friday at 3:00 p.m. against the Porto team while Reus, in Group B together with Sporting and Oliveirense, debuts on Friday at 6:00 p.m. against the sportinguistas.

Matías Pascual and Hélder Nunes happy to return to Europe

The players can’t wait to compete in Europe again. Last year they felt ‘orphans’ when they were informed that the European League was permanently suspended, so returning to continental competition this year makes them a special illusion even in strange conditions: “Last season we were unable to play this important competition for the club and for the players”, said Matías Pascual in statements to Barça TV.

For his part, Hélder Nunes, who will play at ‘home’, is clear that the European League is the best competition: “The best hockey in the world will be there and we want people to enjoy it from home too“.

Demanded from minute one

Barça is obliged to be first in the group, something that ‘Mati’ is clear about: “With this format we will have to be 100% in every second and every play. They are final and we go there with the intention of winning and doing our hockey “.

On the track where the group stage will be played, Nunes assured that “you play well and train well, so we have everything to show our best hockey.”