all the news that will come to your Apple Watch

Like every year, WWDC is the meeting point for Apple operating systems. And since the launch of the Apple Watch, also the time of year to present news for its software. Apple has not missed this appointment for developers and has presented watchOS 8, the new version of the Apple Watch software with lots of health-focused news, in mobility and physical activity monitoring.

watchOS 8 comes from the hand of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to add to the Apple Watch new features. All along with new options to monitor health from the Apple watch.

In this way, watchOS 8 has a greater focus on the health section over other functional options. The first, Apple has toUpdated the Breathe app to include meditation, giving more depth to the options that the application had until now. The idea is to include new functions to reduce stress and relax.

Regarding sleep measurement, Apple has also introduced a new metric in watchOS 8, Breathing rate, to get a general idea of ​​how we breathe while we sleep. Like the sleep measurement, it is transparent, and will only show a report upon waking with the most important data on the behavior of breathing throughout the night. All without the user having to do anything.

Another novelty of watchOS 8 is the introduction of new workouts in the app, both Pilates and Tai Chi training. In addition to expanding the possibilities of Fitness + in the countries where it is available, you will now have playlists focused on particular artists.

Photos is completely renewed in the watchOS 8

watchOS 8 also includes a new watch face that combines portrait photos with depth for create dynamic custom spheres that make up the image and combine it with the weather information,

The watchOS 8 photo app has also been improved. Now includes the memories of the main iPhone app, favorites and more content. In this way, more photos can be viewed from the wrist of the watch automatically. Photos can also be shared directly from the watch through messages.

More options and information in the Health app

Although they are not functions directly from the Apple Watch or watchOS 8, Health also incorporates new options to control these indicators. Apple has announced three new metrics that add to the rest of the options available in health to monitor changes in user health.

Walking Stadiness is the new mobility metric, which together with those presented last year, analyzes user performance to analyze the risk of falls. Also lab results with contextual information within the health application. In this way, users will be able to know what the results of their clinical tests mean in a closer way.

As with Fitness, Trends comes to the health app. In this way we can see at a glance the evolution of health indicators. The iPhone will analyze the evolution of the metrics to see at a glance the general state of health and its evolution over time.

Apple has also presented a very interesting option to take care of the health of our relatives. With iOS 15 you can securely share health data to control the parents or children from the iPhone. In addition, you can notify of important changes with notifications. The option to share health data is encrypted, and not even Apple will be able to read it.

