all the news that will arrive

Google Photos is one of the most important applications of the Mountain View company and how could it be otherwise, it was also going to have its own space at Google I / O this year as we read on its official blog.

Taking into account that Photos will be paid soon, all of us who use it daily we were very aware of what would be the novelties presented to make us “go through the box.”

These are the main novelties of Google Photos presented at Google I / O 2021

Thanks to Memories we will be able to remember the most important photos and past moments thanks to Google’s AI. When the app finds a set of three or more photos that share elements in common, Google will highlight them as a single “memory”. Photographs with a common theme that the Google app itself will gather for you, so that you never forget them.

Another novelty is the so-called Cinematic Photos, which although it was presented last year, has now been improved. Using artificial intelligence with several photographs taken at the same moment (for example when we take 10 photographs in a row in a selfie), these are superimposed creating an animated GIF.

This was something unthinkable just a few months ago, it’s really easy thanks to Google Photos. This function will be compatible with photographs taken from our smartphone as well as scanned photographs that we may have saved in an old album.

In addition to all the above, not all the photographs that we keep on our smartphone are worth remembering. Hence i know add new options to hide photos, whether they are specific images that we do not like or from a certain period of time.

Last but not least, Google Photos adds a folder that can only be accessed with a password Therefore, those photos that we save in that folder will not appear together with the rest of the images in the app. This function will initially arrive in the Google Pixel and then it will appear in the rest of the models throughout this year.

