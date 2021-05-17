All the news of the new edition of ‘Mask Singer’

Presenters of the second edition of ‘Mask Singer’. (Photo: Antena 3)

It was the phenomenon of last television season, and Mask Singer (Antena 3) intends to repeat the success with its second season in Spain. If in its previous season it gathered about 3 million viewers in each broadcast, it intends to do it again.

The contest that seeks to identify different famous masked people who perform a song under disguise opens this Monday, May 17 and, although it follows the same structure as before, it includes several new features in its dynamics.

Researchers

Those who will try to unmask the famous hidden behind the different masks will be, as in the first edition, José Mota, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo. This time Malú will no longer be in the program and will be replaced by the actress Paz Vega —who goes from contestant to researcher— and who will try to identify the identity of each one with the clues of each character.

Additionally, the show will feature guest researchers who will help the format’s fixed faces unmask celebrities.

The new masks

If León, Pig, Chameleon, Crow or Lion, Sunflower, Unicorn, Poodle or Octopus were the protagonists of the previous edition. In this there are more and new skins. These 15 new characters will be: Angel, Cactus, Crocodile, Dragon, Hedgehog, Flamingo, Kitten, Egg, Butterfly, Medusa, Girl, Little Monster, Dog, Banana and Frog.

New masks from the 2nd edition of ‘Mask Singer’. (Photo: Antena 3)

Behind these costumes will hide a fortnight of famous “first level”, as indicated by Antena 3.

A new dynamic

The increase of three new skins in this edition means that in the first programs they compete with each other in three different groups of five contestants each who will compete individually. In the first …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.