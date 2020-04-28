At the MIUI 12 presentation, Xiaomi announced a host of new features that would be reaching all the phones in the brand’s catalog starting this summer. One of the aspects that has changed the most compared to the current version of MIUI that today runs on the vast majority of Xiaomi devices around the world is the photographic section, thanks to an almost completely renovated camera app.

Not only the camera app interface has changed. During the presentation event, some were also mentioned new features and functions that will come included in this new camera application, and that today we wanted to analyze in more detail.

All the changes that will come to the camera of your Xiaomi with MIUI 12

As explained in GizmoChina, the news that come to the Xiaomi camera app with MIUI 12 They can be summarized under four six different characteristics.

The first is “Magic Clone”, a curious functionality that is based on technique of multiplying the same subject in a scene. Thus, when using this function, the option will be facilitated of taking captures in which the same subject –either person or animal– appears in different parts of the image, and in different postures or positions.

Another new feature is the mode Magic Kaleidoscope, which simulates a kaleidoscope effect by decomposing the captured image into different sections forming a specific pattern. Accompanying this new effect are two others, one that allows add camera film texture to the images, and another that simulates the audio captured by a camera of this type.

The way of using the camera app has also changed slightly. Now, the shutter button will allow you to capture an image with a single touch as usual, and the novelty lies in the long press action, which now goes on to capture video instead of taking a burst of images.

Xiaomi has also decided to grant greater control to users, allowing modify the colors of the camera app interface to create custom themes, and change the order of the buttons for faster access to the most used modes.

When will MIUI 12 arrive on my mobile?

Xiaomi has already confirmed the dates where the MIUI 12 deployment will begin among its mobile catalog. Depending on the model, the update will arrive throughout the different months of this year. The complete list consists of a total of 36 terminals of different ranges, and is as follows:

Last week of June:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30

Behind them:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi CC9 Premium Edition

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

By last:

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi 6X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi S2

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi Note 8

