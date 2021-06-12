all the news, new games and trailers

Trailers and more trailers is what Ubisoft has brought in its presentation at E3, which Except for the confirmation that the new ‘Avatar’ video game is definitely in the oven, no new surprises have been announced (not ‘Beyond Good & Evil’, unsurprisingly, nor new ‘Assassin’s’). Still, it has not come without novelties: ‘Rainbow Six’ is redirected to alien action, material in abundance for ‘Valhalla’ and a few rarities in the content of ‘Far Cry 6’.

These are all the news from Ubisoft by E3 2021.

‘Raimbow Six: Extraction’

The strategic action franchise returns with a sixth installment that will finally be titled ‘Extraction’ and that We will face an alien invasion on September 16 in cooperative format for between 1 and 3 players. It is an evolution of what was already seen in ‘Siege’, but with a new arsenal and additions that modify the mechanics, such as the need to recover missing companions or the possible loss of progress if missions are failed.

The invasion will be raised in each level procedurally, so each level will be different. Ubisoft has also shown a gameplay trailer where it has been possible to see the combination of mechanics, with stealth and frontal attacks, as well as destructible environments and much more. It has also been announced that there will be crossplay for all platforms.

Rocksmith +

The program that was born as a highly sophisticated clone of ‘Guitar Hero’ has acquired new properties as a music schoolto. Ten years after its launch, a new installment arrives whose closed beta starts today on PC, and which proposes as great novelties that it does not need connections of any kind with the computer, only an amplifier or the mere sound of an acoustic guitar

Riders republic

With a 6v6 multiplayer mode reminiscent of the similar formats of competitive shooters as a great novelty, Ubi’s extreme sports arcade is back. The trailer See acrobatic snowboarding, mountain biking or free flight with wingsuits, among others. September 2 arrives loaded with massive races and a sandbox point.

Raimbow six siege

Ubisoft’s popular strategic action game turns six and announces the highly anticipated PC, Stadia and Luna crossplay for the next June 30, and for 2022 on consoles. Ubisoft has celebrated with a new animated story trailer.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Eivor, of the Raven clan, protagonist of the Viking-centered ‘Assassin’s Creed’, has 300 million looting and 100 million buildings built behind his back (his players, rather). Ubisoft has announced that for the first time in the series, it would continue to provide content in its second year: To the ‘Wrath of the Druids’ with an Irish setting that came out a few weeks ago, there is a new DLC set in the siege of Paris this summer, in a France ravaged by war, where the infiltration will return. A new free Discovery Tour has also been announced this fall, to play and learn about the most everyday part of Viking life.

Far Cry 6

The most anticipated release of the imminent Ubisoft has presented a new trailer focused on the Machiavellian personality of its new villain. Aware that this is where the appeal of many of the games in the series lies, ‘Far Cry 6’ has announced a special content for the Season Pass in which we can control the last villains of the franchise, in a hallucinogenic and tailor-made environment. This Season Pass will also include the stylized eighties ‘Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon’.

Mario + Rabbids – Sparks of Hope

After the success of ‘Kingdom Battle’ comes a new joint adventure between Nintendo’s Mario and Ubisoft’s Rabbids. This time They will have to save an entire galaxy, from planet to planet, facing the new villain, Cursa. Among its allies are the Sparks, a mix of Rabbids and Lumas stars that will renew the action and mechanics of this very peculiar tactical role-playing game.

Avatar – Frontiers of Pandora

Ubi has left for last the trailer for this adaptation / sequel of the James Cameron film from which we have been waiting for the sequels for years. It will land in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Stadia and Luna, and it enters Pandora with everything we saw in the film: flying dragons, ground weapons flying through the air, literally alien fauna and flora … an adventure no definitive date yet.