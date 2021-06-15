all the news, new games and trailers

The end of E3 2021 is approaching and one of the last companies to pass through the (digital) fair has been Nintendo. The company, during a 40-minute streaming of which they already anticipated that only games (and nothing from Switch Pro), has shown a good number of titles that you can find compiled just below. These have been all the news from Nintendo at E3 2021.

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

Finally, after a long time waiting, we have been able to see the first images of the sequel to one of the great titles of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has released the first images of the sequel to ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’, a game that in some phases will take us to the sky of Hyrule. It was one of the things we expected for this E3 2021. We have no date beyond that it will be released in 2022.

Kazuya comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo’s first video has been dedicated to ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’, which adds a new character to its already huge catalog of characters. We talk about Kazuya Mishima, the classic character from ‘Tekken’ that, finally, we will be able to face Kirby, Mario and other characters from ‘Super Smash Bros’. It will arrive on June 26 and will be paid downloadable content.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection and Life is Strange True Colors

A supernatural story in which decisions play an important role. ‘Life is Strange’ is not an unknown franchise and now we know that its new edition, ‘Life is Strange True Colors‘will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch on September 10. ‘Life is Strange Remastered Collection’ will do so throughout this year.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version

Surprisingly, Nintendo has announced the arrival of the new Square Enix title, ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy‘, which will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 26. Square Enix announced it at their own E3 conference and we now know that it will also be playable on Nintendo’s handheld console.

Worms Rumble

The new of Team 17 will land on Nintendo Switch on June 23, in a few days, go. The saga ‘Worms’ it has no mystery: a commando of worms faces another in a scenario full of absurd weapons, destruction and many explosions, now in real time.

Astria ascending

A 2D game of turn-based combat with hand-painted patterns. We will have to create a team of demigods to combat the forces of evil. It doesn’t look bad, but no further details of the story have been revealed. They will be released on Nintendo Switch on September 30.

Two Point Campus

What’s new from SEGA, the successor to ‘Two Point Hospital’, is coming to Switch in 2022. SEGA announced this game just a few days ago and now we know that it will come to the Nintendo console. In it we will have to take care of the management of a university campus, its classrooms, students, etc.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

The famous saga turns 20 and Nintendo celebrates it with the launch of ‘Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania‘, a remastering full of minigames taken from previous editions to “make the monkey”. The new from SEGA will be available for purchase on October 5, 2021.

Mario Party Superstars

Collection of Nintendo games and minigames to play with up to three friends. There are 100 minigames from the ‘Mario Party’ series, including five Nintendo 64 boards. Although it can be played locally, it will also have online multiplayer to play with people from all over the world. It will launch on October 29 and pre-reservations begin today.

Metroid Dread

New installment of the ‘Metroid’ saga, one of the most loved by the community. The game returns to take Samus to a kind of spaceship full of enemy robots that will try to kill us. An adventure game that keep betting on 2D scenarios and that comes with graphics that have little or nothing to do with the previous installments. It will be released on October 8 this year.

Just Dance 2022

The greatest exponent of dancing games. ‘Just Dance 2022’, the new title from Ubisoft, coming to Nintendo Switch on December 4, so get ready to move your skeleton to the rhythm of 40 songs.

Cruis’n Blast

Up to four players will meet in this racing title. ‘Cruis’n Blast ‘ It will offer us 30 tracks in which to compete using one of the many cars (tuned) that will be available in the game. Nintendo has not given dates, it has only confirmed that it will be available in the fall.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + New Power Awakens set

It has no secret. ‘Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’ has been one of the great successes of the franchise and now it lands on Switch. He does not do it alone, but does it with four sagas: Saiyan, Frieza, Cell and Monster Bu, as well as the boss battles from ‘A New Power Awakens Part 1 and 2’. It will be released on September 24.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

We have known from this game for a long time, but today Nintendo wanted to take the opportunity to teach the game modes that will be availablenamely: traditional golf, fast golf, golf battle and golf adventure, plus all the free content that will be released afterwards. It can be purchased on June 25 and the pre-purchase phase begins today.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

An adventure role-playing game in which we will have to explore a huge world, collect materials and improve our characters while we try to survive the monsters that inhabit it. A full-fledged role-playing game which will have multiplayer and will arrive on July 9, 2021, although there will be a demo on June 25.

WarioWare: Get it Together

Wario is back (surrounded by many companions) in a title with 200 minigames (more or less crazy). Each character has their own abilities that we will have to take advantage of to overcome the minigames in time. It will launch on September 10 and can be pre-ordered from today.

Shin Megami Tensei V

The new installment of the series takes us to a Post-apocalyptic Tokyo full of angels and demons to whom we will have to distribute tow. It is an open world game with turn-based combat, type ‘Final Fantasy’, in which we will have to form a team of characters to take advantage of their synergies. It will be released on November 12, 2021.

Danganronpa Decadence

The ‘Danganronpa’ saga comes to Nintendo Switch, and yes, we are talking about the saga, because Nintendo has confirmed that all four games arrive in a single edition: the original three and ‘Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp‘, the tabletop minigame that is now a standalone game. It will be released this year, but without an exact date. The games can be obtained together or separately.

Projet Zero: Maiden of Black Water

There has also been room for adventure and terror at the Nintendo Switch conference. A game that promises exploration, some tension and even the odd scare. It comes out this year, so go preparing the Camera Obscura to exorcise the ghosts by taking photos of it.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario and the Rabbids team up again to save the universe from chaos. A strategy game that will allow us to explore the scenarios freely. It is a game that was already announced, of which today we have seen new images and that not coming to Nintendo Switch until 2022.

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp

The famous tactical war game comes to Nintendo Switch remastered, and in what way. They can be purchased on December 3, although reservations open today. This title contemplates the two games, ‘Advance Wars’ and ‘Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising’, which can be purchased separately.

Hyrule Warrios: Age of Cataclysm

The new expansion of ‘Hyrule Warriors’ will arrive in two phases, ‘Delivery 1 – The Ancient Heartbeat’ and ‘Delivery 2 – The Keeper of Memories’. The first will be available on June 18 and the second from November 2021. In the video on these lines you can see some images.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The remake of the game will arrive next month. This narrates the Oldest story in the saga ‘Zelda’, the origin of everything, and reveals data such as who created the master sword. It is a game that we already know and whose launch is dated July 16.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

A small format console with three classic games from the ‘Zelda’ saga, namely: ‘The legend of zelda‘ (first), ‘Zelda II: The Adventure of Link‘and the Game Boy version of’The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening‘, plus a fourth Vermin minigame starring Link.

As added functions, the console has a zelda inspired watch that we can play (the map tells the time and we can control the character on it) and a timer inspired by ‘Zelda II’ that we can also play. Very curious, no doubt. It will be released on November 12, 2021.

Downloadable content

Finally, Nintendo has also announced the Downloadable content coming to Nintendo Switch soon. This includes ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2’ (June 25, pre-order today), ‘Strange Brigade’ (today) and ‘DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One’ (today).