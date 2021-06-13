all the news, new games and trailers

Xbox turns 20 and the presentation at E3 of the new games from Microsoft and Bethesda has honored the two veteran companies. They have shown around thirty games (the vast majority of them direct to Game Pass), in a show of force that wants to make clear the attractiveness of the Xbox Series X and S catalog, but above all, that Game Pass is the service in which they are undeniably turning over one hundred percent.

These are what’s new from Microsoft and Bethesda in this E3 2021.

Starfield

The first on the forehead: an Xbox exclusive that takes place hundreds of years in the future and that, according to Bethesda, uses such advanced technology that until now they have not been able to put it into practice. It will be a Xbox exclusive to whose arrival there is still more than a year left: it will land on our consoles on November 11, 2022, and will be on Game Pass from day one, a feature that we will get tired of hearing during the conference.

Stalker 2 – Heart of Chernobyl

This highly anticipated sequel scheduled for April 28, 2022 (and also on day one in Game Pass) will be a temporary exclusive. Microsoft has shown some of a spectacular gameplay in which the inevitable constants of the franchise return: explorers walking around the house, future desolate worlds and terrifying creatures.

Back 4 Blood

Another game that promises to become one of the revelation titles of this E3. The creators of ‘Left4Dead’, who already raised before anyone else a multiplayer cooperative facing an army of zombies, again offer us Four players against a crowd of zombies in a very violent game, full of humor, and that will arrive on October 12. Its great novelty, the possibility of playing as zombies and facing humans. From day 1 on Game Pass.

Contraband

The new game in which Avalanche participates has not given clues about its mechanics or, almost, about its setting, beyond that it will be a cooperative in open mode. It has a teaser and will be on Game Pass on day one.

Sea of ​​Thieves – A Pirate’s Life

Rare delivers both an unexpected and predictable surprise with new DLC coming free for ‘Sea of ​​Thieves’ on June 22. In it, nothing less than Jack Sparrow and his nemesis Davy Jones, stars of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. An adventure of cinematographic tints and fantastic elements to toast with grog.

Battlefield 2042

DICE has shown the first gameplay of the new installment of its war game, this time with a futuristic setting and 128 simultaneous players on PCs and the most powerful consoles. The fall blockbuster will arrive on October 22, and we already preview some of its details in our exclusive preview.

12 minutes

The first indie that has arrived at the presentation is an enigmatic piece and that has not revealed anything of its gameplay, but it will present us with a police story in constant loops (possibly 12 minutes). It comes from the hand of the prestigious Annapurna Interactive on August 19, and in Game Pass on day one.

Psychonauts 2

The long-awaited sequel to Double Fine’s first Xbox classic seems to recover all the charm and the extravagant imagination of the first game in the series. This adventure promises a humorous new plunge into the most unfathomable depths of the protagonists’ minds, and also promises innovative mechanics that go beyond mere video adventure. It will arrive on August 25 and, of course, in Game Pass on day 1.

Party Animals

Openly inspired by ‘Fall Guys’ and its affordable approach to the party games of a lifetime, This game will arrive in 2022 and puts us in the shoes of adorable but feisty wild animals that are pushed, slapped and thrown into the void from the most unlikely scenarios.

Somerville

Another great looking indie, this one from a newcomer studio, Jumpship. One of its creators has among his credentials milestones such as ‘Limbo’ and ‘Inside’, and this new game seems to keep the familiar style, but with very dark and sinister streaks, from its previous games.

Halo Infinite

We return to blockbusters, here with a Microsoft flagship franchise. After the controversy that sparked his presentation in public a few months ago, he returns with a spectacular cinematic, the promise of a multiplayer that lives up to the fame of the franchise and a date: This Christmas, the first season of the free multiplayer with the campaign.

Diablo II – Resurrected

The long-awaited remastering of this classic supernatural role-playing brawler for PC already has a date: September 23. It will have the usual graphics, but optimized for console, cross progression and cooperative for eight players. Otherwise, the old and reliable ‘Diablo’, two decades later, but with a visual finish adapted to the new times.

A Plague Tale – Requiem

One of the most praised games of recent times thanks to its innovative mechanics and emotional story receives a sequel and, for now, a spectacular teaser that denotes the exquisite taste for the medieval setting of the series. And an avalanche of rats. Available on Game Pass from day 1.

Far Cry 6

October 7 is the date that all the devotees of the sandboxes raised in a big way have written down in their agendas. The new installment of ‘Far Cry’ arrives with a tropical setting and, from what can be seen in this new advance of its gameplay, with the usual craziness of concept, execution, transportation, and heavy weaponry.

Slime rancher 2

And since shooters don’t necessarily have to be synonymous with violence, we’ve also had a preview of this colorful sequel, devoid of all kinds of death and destruction, but with pure FPS mechanics. It will arrive in 2022 and it will be a refreshing variation on the usual bang bang. From day 1 in Game pass.

Shredders

In December of this year, the ideal date for practicing winter sports, this Snowboard simulator that combines stunningly realistic landscapes with otherworldly stunts. A calm version of the ‘Riders Republic’ that Ubisoft presented, and that will be on Game Pass since its launch.

Atomic Heart

We are pleased to acknowledge that we have not been able to infer what this futuristic first-person extravaganza is about. Nightmarish and retro-tech environments in a game developed by the Russian studio Mundfish (a good sign) and that it will include elements of role and combat in melee mode and with improvised weapons. Robots can be looted to build a new arsenal and the truth is that it is a feverish and refreshing alternative to so many clone shooter. On Game Pass from day 1.

Replaced

Beautiful pixelated future and 2D mechanics for ‘Replaced’, a game that shows like few others that you don’t need polygons to be one of the most visually impressive games and presentation care. Remember titles like ‘Another World’ or ‘Flashback’, and we can dive into its vibrant aesthetic in 2022.

Among us

The long-awaited console version of the surprise mobile hit will allow no less than 15 simultaneous players to participate in this Cluedo interstellar. It will appear in Game Pass on the day of its departure, but it has not been revealed exactly when it will be available for download.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

For those who need a small dose of classic role-playing and oriental flair, this pair of titles can help you fill the craving for the genre, with a highly polished visual finish reminiscent of ‘Octopath Traveler’. But with an undeniable atmosphere of role-playing adventure of a lifetime. ‘Rising’ arrives in 2022 and ‘Hundred Heroes’ in 2023, but both are released on Game Pass.

The Ascent

Another of the highly anticipated this year is this marvelous isometric cyberpunk that will arrive on July 29 only on Xbox and PC. A strategic but fast-paced shooter, with destructible environments and, above all, a delicious setting that many larger games could take note of. Day 1 in Game Pass.

Age of Empires 4

There is already a date for new installment of this classic strategy for PC, of ​​which Microsoft has shown a new video with gameplay (Although the interface has not been seen, at the moment a mystery). It will be on October 28, and it will be available on Game Pass from the moment of its departure.

The Outer Worlds 2

A parodic and ingenious trailer that, very much in the vein of the game itself, recognizes that there is still little to teach, but promises an experience very similar to that of the first ‘The Outer Worlds’. Now that Obsidian is owned by Microsoft, we can expect a sequel in keeping with the space exploration title, in a genre that looks like it’s going to be crowded in the next few months. No date, but on Game Pass from day 1.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Next July 27 This classic airplane pilot simulation for PC is coming to Xbox. It will retain the spectacularity of the computer version, and sometime in the fall it will receive an expansion based on the new film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which lands in theaters in November. Day 1 in Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5

In the final stretch of the presentation, Microsoft has turned over with one of its flagship franchises. The new ‘Forza Horizon’ will arrive on November 9, as always in Game Pass exit, and will be developed entirely in Mexico, which guarantees an overwhelming variety of scenarios. Larger and more diverse than ever, in the presentation it has been possible to see the frenetic spectacularity of its multiplayer and its open world.

Redfall

The presentation has concluded with the new from Arkane, a Bethesda-owned studio that has already provided us with games of the quality of ‘Prey’ and ‘Dishonored’ in the past. This open world shooter has a light but very attractive approach, facing a group of humans (some of them with telekinetic powers) to an invasion of vampires. It will arrive in summer 2022, it will be exclusive to Xbox and will be on Game Pass from day one.