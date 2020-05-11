There is no doubt that Instagram is one of the most popular social networks today., but the most. We can say without fear of being wrong that Instagram has become a much more popular app than Facebook (despite being from the same company) and despite the incredible emergence of rivals like TikTok, Instagram remains the undisputed leader. And it is that the uses of this social network are not few.

Although Instagram is not perfect and it is that like everything in this life, it has a lot of room for improvement. There are not a few users who ask for more and more functions, hence Instagram (or Facebook) is working on new features that will come throughout this year. Do you want to know what they will be?

These are all the news that will reach Instagram during 2020

Our colleagues from Urban Tecno have made (as always) an interesting video where they explain in detail all the news that will come throughout this year 2020 and the truth is that they are not few.

Of course from Facebook they know that Instagram is a tool with many possibilities beyond sharing photos so they are studying new features for professional profiles. Furthermore, they are also aware that the TikTok social network is hot on their heels, so they will have no shame in copying the most interesting functions of said app.

In summary, these are the most interesting news that will reach Instagram:

Videos similar to TikTok: Instagram does not want its users to go to another platform, so it will add many of the functions that we can enjoy on TikTok.

Ability to view users online– A controversial feature but one that already exists in Facebook Messenger. Thanks to her we will be able to see who is online and speak directly with them.

Changes in the activity screen that will be more useful to us to know who shares our content or to know who likes it, among other possibilities.

Private messages that self-destruct when read: just like with images.

possibility of reply to specific messages in a conversation.

Forward private messages: same function as in WhatsApp.

possibility of highlight comments, something that will come in handy to better interact with our followers.

New templates to play with our followers

Challenge: for lovers of challenges. With this sticker, challenging users and nominating our friends will be much easier.

New sticker to order food at home. Thanks to this it will be much easier to contact the food delivery companies.

Power trim videos without using third-party apps. Without a doubt one of the most interesting functions and that content creators have been asking for a long time.

Limit sensitive content. Instagram will notify us if the photo or storie that we are going to see has sensitive content, something that many social networks already do.

possibility of do directs both on Instagram and Facebook. Overall, both social networks are cousins-brothers.

New stickers to make our selfies more fun.

possibility of share professional profiles.

Despite the fact that all these novelties are appreciated, the truth is that nothing has been said about the terrible quality of the Android app compared to that of iOS The difference between the image quality between using the Android app and the iOS app is brutal and this is something that Android users have been criticizing for years. Unfortunately the company has not said anything about it, so except miracle, if what we want is to constantly publish content on Instagram and we want it to be displayed at the highest quality, we will have to use an iPhone smartphone.

