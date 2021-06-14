all the news and release date of season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone will start its season 4 next Thursday June 17. Given the approach of the date, Activision has revealed all the novelties that will arrive at the battle royale. Perhaps one of the greatest attractions is that, for the first time, You can give the Battle Pass to a friend. Either because the latter is not in the possibility of acquiring it or because you simply want to surprise it with a detail, for example.

Additionally, Warzone will welcome three new operators: Jackal, Salah and Weaver. It should be mentioned, however, that the last two will arrive as Season 4 progresses, while Jackal will be available from June 17. As has happened in previous seasons, the arsenal will receive new weapons: MG 82 (light machine gun), C58 (assault rifle), Nail Gun (submachine gun), OTs 9 (submachine gun) and Mace (body to body). We hope, of course, that neither will break the game – dreaming is free.

Verdansk, the Warzone stage, will also have news. From the launch of the fourth season you will be able to visit a new complex in the Financial District and satellite collision zones. About the seconds, Activision points out that they will not be indicated on the map, but players will have no trouble finding them. “Several satellites have crashed in Verdansk, leaving you and your squad to investigate the debris. Although they will not appear on the map, the sites will be clearly visible in Verdansk, as the debris and the impact on the landscape are significant.”

On the other hand, red doors that have appeared in Verdansk, apparently, will allow teleportation to other regions of the map. We say “apparently” because Activision, while inviting us to explore them, does not explain the consequences of entering them. On the other hand, a new gulag inspired by the Hijacked map will arrive in Warzone, while the Dirt Bike (motocross bike) is the great addition of vehicles. It stands out for its agility and ease of handling on all types of terrain.

Finally, Warzone adds two game modes. The first is Resurgence Mini (in Verdansk), which we had already been able to enjoy in previous seasons. It will be available in solos, god, trios and quads. The other is Payload, a completely new mode where you and 39 other players must escort a caravan of vehicles through various checkpoints or sabotage the mission. Of course, Payload will arrive in later weeks.

