The Android 11 beta It is now available to install in the first models suitable for this version, from the Google Pixel 2 to the most current mobiles of the company. Gone are the Developers Preview: the new beta fixes numerous bugs and lays the foundation for the next stable release.

The evolution of the Android 11 beta has been hectic: from being canceled the Google I / O to postponing the virtual event that Google planned to present the previous version to which we will finally see in a stable way. But we already have it here, and by surprise: Android 11 beta is official and can be installed on the first devices. As usual, these are the Google Pixel.

More privacy and better use of the device

As is often the case with betas, the new Android 11 is not yet completely closed, but it does mean evolution with respect to the first Developers Preview of the year. We have been testing each one in our Google Pixel, attending to all the changes that Google was introducing. And now the time has come to savor the freshly cooked new firmware.

Google has unveiled Android 11 in its developer blog, with special emphasis on managing privacy and interacting with other people, as well as improving device control. And developers get new APIs with which facilitate the creation of applications compatible with Android 11.

The general news of the first beta of Android 11 are:

Improvements in conversation notifications and also in bubbles. Android 11 introduces the API dedicated to this type of notice in the form of a popup.

The keyboard is much more proactive thanks to personalized suggestions depending on the context.

Accessibility improvements through the use of voice controls.

Android 11 debuts new controls to manage connected devices more comfortably and centrally. They also improve multimedia playback controls.

Android 11 allows giving a single us permission to applications. In this way we will have more control of all the data that the apps access in the background.

Android 11 will automatically deactivate the permissions of those apps that have not been used for a long time.

Google Play doubles the number of Android modules that can be updated from the store. Android 11 thus ensures that key details of security and privacy are updated on time.

Many more details and improvements included, also greater stability of the system and lower power consumption.

These are all the news communicated by Google: now it’s time to install the Android 11 beta and dive among the aesthetic changes, new features and concrete options introduced. What do you want to install it on your mobile? The new version is compatible with the following models:

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 Xl.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

To download the new version you can go to the Android Developers download page. In addition, the installation will be available on the beta page, but Google has not yet activated it.

