all the news and how to update

We bring you the main What’s new in Windows 10 May 2021 Update o 21H1, the last major Windows 10 update that Microsoft has started releasing among all users. It is one of those updates that are made twice a year to add new functions to Windows, which are the ones that we are going to list for you today.

This is a fairly minor update with very little news, since the real changes and news are expected for the update that will arrive in the second half of the year. In any case, here we tell you all the news. The update will arrive progressively, so if you don’t have it available now, try again in a few hours.

Windows Hello now uses external cameras

Windows Hello is Windows 10’s biometric identification system, and you can configure it to login using your face or your fingerprint instead of a PIN or password. For you to see the level of this May update, the main novelty of Windows is a small addition to this security feature.

Specifically, Windows Hello will begin to allow the use of external webcams. This means that if your device doesn’t have a built-in webcam, you can buy another, connect it to your computer, and use it to log in. Windows 10 will detect that you have an internal or external camera connected, and you can configure the external one to be the one used by default.

Windows Defender application control improvements

Windows Defender is the native antivirus that Windows has, and it is a security system that has many sections and features. One of them is the Application Control, which improves your internal performance, including the optimization of the times of the document opening scenario.

Enhancements designed for remote work

2020 was the year of the remote work boom, and with the pandemic persisting, 2021 is also a year when more people than ever work from home. Therefore, another of the great news that we see in this new version of Windows 10 has to do with small improvements for remote work and its performance in Windows.

Specifically, two services called Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) and Group Policy Service (GPSVC) are improved. In short, the Windows Administration Instrumentation is updated to improve performance in remote working contexts, a change that you will not notice superficially, but that is there for when you need it.

How to update to this new version

The Windows 10 May 2021 Update has arrived as if it were a normal operating system update. Therefore, to install it you will have to do it like the other updates, and that starts by waiting for it to update itself or enter windows settings. You can do this with the cogwheel icons that are both in the activity center that you see in the screenshot and in the start menu.

Once in Windows Settings, go to the Update and security section, and within the Windows Update category you will see if your operating system is waiting for new updates. Between them, you should see the message that there is a feature update, And below, a Download and Install button. If you don’t see any, try clicking Check for updates. The Windows 10 update will arrive in a staggered manner, so it may take a few hours to have it.

And if all this fails, you have to go to the official Windows 10 download website, where at the top you can already see a section Windows 10 May 2021 update. All you have to do is click on Update now and you will download an update wizard to complete it.

In this update there are hardly any changes in what refers to the necessary requirements to be able to use it. These are the minimum specifications that your computer needs to have to be able to do it:

1 GB of RAM for the 32-bit versions or 2 GB of RAM if we use a 64-bit version. 32 GB of space when updating from Windows 10 May 2019 Update. 1 GHz (x86) processor with PAE, NX, SSE2 and support for CMPXCHG16b, LAHF / SAHF and PrefetchW. Screen resolution of 800 x 600 pixels. Graphics card compatible with DirectX 9 and WDDM 1.0 or higher.