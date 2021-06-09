all the news and how to update

The second beta of Android 12 is here, available for Pixel devices and soon for mobiles from other brands.

Following the official update schedule, Google has launched the second beta version of Android 12, after the announcement of the first version during the past Google I / O 2021. This second installment comes as a incremental update, and enter some improvements, new features and bug fixes.

After the arrival of the second beta, there are only two trial versions before delivery arrival “Release candidate”, the latest version before Android 12 stable edition rollout, whose launch should take place between August and September of this year.

Compatible phones with Android 12 Beta 2

When launching the first beta of Android 12, Google stated that a total of 22 devices of up to 11 brands would be compatible with the trial version. However, Google Pixel they are still the first to receive the ability to install this release. But not all, because only the models released from 2019 are compatible:

Pixel 3 Pixel 3 XLPixel 3aPixel 3a XLPixel 4Pixel 4 XLPixel 4aPixel 4a 5GPixel 5

In the case of models from other manufacturers, we will have to wait for each brand to decide release update, whose installation can be done manually by following the steps in our guide.

Download Android 12 Beta 2

Those people who already have the first beta of Android 12 installed on their phones, will receive the update to the second version via OTA automatically.

On the other hand, those who want to try Android 12 for the first time, will have to subscribe – free – to the Android Beta program using the Google account associated with your device, and later download the update.

There is also the possibility to install the Android 12 OTA manually, downloading it through the Google developer page.

All the news of Android 12 Beta 2

The first beta of Android 12 introduced the bulk of the novelties that will be present in the final version of the version, such as the new Material You design, new animations and other changes that we could try in its day.

This second beta introduces functional improvements and some other aesthetic change. It also includes all the improvements of the June Android update, such as the mode Time-lapse in astrophotography, the possibility of lock Google Photos folders with fingerprint or the detection of traffic accidents in Spain.

It also includes many of the announced changes to the I / O that were not available until now, such as the new notification panel design and quick settings. Here’s a look at the changes we’ve seen in the new version:

Privacy panel and microphone and camera indicators

Announced during the I / O, the privacy panel brings improvements such as indicators showing which apps are accessing permissions such as location, microphone, or camera.

On the other hand, from the settings it will be possible review access history to permissions and other sensitive parts of the system.

Quick microphone and camera settings

With the second beta of Android 12, they are introduced two new switches in the system settings section, which allow disable app access to these two sensors quickly. Developers will have at their disposal an API with which to check if the devices support this feature.

Clipboard read notification

Now, a notification will show if an app has retrieved clipboard content. This notification will not appear if the content has been copied from the application itself.

Renovated connectivity menu

The system connectivity settings They have been renewed, with the aim of offering a more intuitive experience.

New shutdown menu

If you long press the off button, you will see a new menu completely renewed, with larger buttons, in general, an aesthetic more in line with the rest of the elements of the operating system.

Notification panel and quick settings renewed

The notification panel and quick system settings has received one of the biggest face washes in recent years. Now, the two parts are better differentiated, and the display animation has been updated to be more colorful and fluid.

In addition, two have been included quick access to Google Pay and device controls built into Google Home, so that it is no longer necessary to do a long press on the off button to access them.

Themes based on the color of the wallpaper are here

As announced in the I / O, Android 12 introduces a theme engine capable of generating unique styles based on the main colors of the wallpaper configured by the user. The first beta lacked this feature, but with the second version, it is not only available, but also is enabled by default, and just change the wallpaper to see how the appearance of the operating system changes completely.

“Quick Tap” arrives

Google has been testing this feature on the Pixels for over a year now, and now it’s finally available: with Quick Tap, it is possible to perform various actions by performing a double press on the back of the mobile.

For example, it is possible open the camera, invoke the Google assistant, take a screenshot or change songs.

Direct access to Google Pay on the lock screen

If you have one payment card associated with Google Pay on your Pixel, you will see a direct access to the payment system directly on the lock screen, in the lower right corner.

A smoother animation to activate the “one-handed mode”

When it comes to activating one-handed mode, now the animation will be more fluid. You only have to slide on the bottom navigation bar to activate the mode, and up to deactivate it.

