Exactly five weeks after the launch of the second developer preview of Android 11, Google has just released the third and final Developer Preview of the eleventh major operating system update, before the arrival of the first public beta which will be available somewhere in the middle of next May.

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 It can now be downloaded and installed on compatible Google Pixel phones. In its official developer blog, Google explains the news that brings this update.

All the news of Android 11 DP3

As explained in the official update calendar, Android 11 Developer Preview 3 It is an incremental update that improves the performance and stability of the system, thus paving the way for the arrival of the public beta next month, along with which the bulk of the novelties of this update will be introduced. Therefore, it is expected that this DP3 does not include too many functional changes compared to what we already saw last month.

With this version, Google recommends that developers prepare their applications so that those users who decide to sign up for the beta program next month can Enjoy a good experience and have no compatibility problems with your favorite applications.

The first novelty present in this update, as expected, is the fact of integrating the Android security patch for the month of April, released as usual on first monday of this month.

However, the most interesting feature introduced by this update is the revamped mode ADB over Wi-Fi connection, which now does not require a USB cable to make the first connection, and is also capable of remembering connections for future sessions. In the future, Google plans implement a connection method based on QR codes.

The rest of the news are also mainly focused on developers. One of them is the inclusion of the new API Exits, which allows developers to implement methods in their apps with which get details about the “exits” of the app that the user makes, either by user action, or by system failure. Also included is the GWP-ASan system to help developers find and troubleshoot memory security issues, and a way to Incremental ADB which speeds up the installation of large APK files from the development computer on an Android 11 device. According to Google, this process becomes up to 10 times faster.

All the changes and news introduced by Android 11 DP3 are available in detail on the official blog for Android developers.

How to Download Android 11 Developer Preview 3

As usual, Google has already released the factory images and OTA files to proceed with the installation of Android 11 Developer Preview 3 corresponding to each of the compatible devices. Remember that this is a developer-oriented version, and its installation on those main devices is not recommended. Be that as it may, at any time it will be possible to return to Android 10 easily.

