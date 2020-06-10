The day has finally come: although Google decided to delay its launch indefinitely, today the company has decided open android beta program, thus releasing the first public beta of the eleventh major mobile operating system update.

Android 11 Beta can be installed from today on Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4, and hopefully sooner or later more manufacturers decide to adapt this version to their devices, to offer users the possibility of try out what’s new in Android 11 ahead of time. According to Google, the beta will arrive at the terminals of other brands in the coming weeks.

All the news of Android 11 Beta

As with previous versions of the operating system, the first beta of Android 11 It is responsible for introducing the bulk of news that we had not yet seen in the previous Developer Previews of Android 11. This time, in addition, it introduces a large number of functional and visible improvements for the user.

With Android 11, Google has not wanted reload the operating system with entirely new featuresbut instead has decided rearrange some of the essentials of the platform. For this, the company has divided the changes into four different sections: people, controls, privacy, and “friendliness” to developers. Thus, the list of changes to Android 11 remains as follows:

People

Conversation notifications they now appear in a dedicated section at the top of the notification panel. They also include specific actions such as opening bubble chats – which, by the way, will be compatible with all messaging apps -, creating a quick access to the home screen or setting a reminder. As a new feature, message notifications now show the other person’s profile image, instead of the icon of the messaging app in question.

Built-in keyboard tips allow apps with auto-complete permissions and keyboard apps to safely suggest credentials.

Voice access has been improved, so that now people who control their phone only with their voice have it easier, since the device will understand the context of the screen.

Controls

Device controls They reach the phone’s shutdown menu, so that it is possible to control our connected home devices with a simple long press on the phone’s power button.

Multimedia controls they will appear in the left half of the phone’s quick settings panel if the user decides so – the option is in the developer settings.

Privacy

Single use permissions They allow you to grant microphone, camera, or location access to your applications once. When the app closes, you lose the permission and will have to request it again the next time you need it.

Developers will have more time to work on the change that requires approval in order to access the location of the devices in the background.

System updates through Google Play now they allow updating other essential elements of the operating system using the application store. In total, there are 12 new modules that can be updated without the need to send complete system updates.

In addition to all that, Google also announces today the arrival of Android Studio 4.1 Beta and 4.2 Canary, with interesting news such as support for Wireless ADB or greater speed in the deployment of applications by applying changes during the development process.

How to install Android 11 Beta

All those who already had a preliminary version of Android 11 installed on their devices will receive the update automatically in the next few hours. The rest can sign up on the Android Beta page, to also receive the beta version through an update released via OTA.

On the other hand, those who do not want to wait for the beta can do the manual installation of OTA files published on the Google developer website.

