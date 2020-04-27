The new version the customization layer of Xiaomi it is official. The Chinese firm just presented MIUI 12 in an act that has been performed in China and broadcast on YouTube.

We find design changes, a new dark mode and a series of improvements aimed at protecting the data you save on your smartphone. These are all the news of MIUI 12 and compatible Xiaomi phones.

Changes in design and animations

The new version of the Chinese fork arrives with a series of small aesthetic changes that close a harmonious block. Some of its applications have been renewed, like the one of the time, with a series of dynamic backgrounds much more visual. New wallpapers are also included set on Earth and Mars, with different aerial images of the morphology of the planets.

The animations now flood the entire system, with details of all kinds that increase the feeling of fluidity. Changes between menus, open or close an application, any interaction is good to introduce a new animation. Without a doubt, one of the changes that we will notice the most on a daily basis.

A renewed dark mode

Xiaomi has wanted to give one step further with its dark mode. It is not limited to apps and menus that change color, but MIUI 12 has been prepared to adapt the entire interface. The black color now reaches every corner of the system, also bathing the wallpapers. If you apply this dark mode, the Xiaomi backgrounds will be adapted to be in line with the rest of the elements.

New multitasking and notification changes

MIUI 12 almost completely redesigns multitasking that we knew until now, with new ways of interacting with applications. In Xiaomi they do not opt ​​for the idea of ​​dividing the screen like other manufacturers, but they seek something simpler and more intuitive. For example, when we are playing on our device and a notification appears, we will have the possibility to expand it, creating a floating window. You can move it wherever you want, enlarging and decreasing it with the help of gestures.

Privacy enhancements

The Chinese firm has reserved a part of its presentation to discuss privacy. MIUI 12 will arrive with a series of improvements aimed at protecting all the information we keep –And we generate– every day on our devices. For example, from now on the notification bar will notify us if location services, the camera or the microphone are being used in the background.

MACE (Mobile AI Compute Engine), the new system presented by Xiaomi, will ensure that our data is protected at all times. We will also find changes in the management of permissions, when an application requests access to certain features, a menu will appear that will detail them and ask us.

Which Xiaomi phones will update to MIUI 12?

Xiaomi has designed a roadmap divided into 3 waves. The first will start at the end of June, with terminals such as Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. After them, two stages with many other models. You must take into account that we talk about the Chinese version of MIUI 12, we still do not have information about the global version.

Last week of June:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30

Behind them:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi CC9 Premium Edition

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

By last:

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi 6X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi S2

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi Note 8

