Last Monday, June 1, the game rules for next season announced by the International Board. Given the exceptional nature derived from COVID-19, the competitions decide whether to put them into effect from this date or wait for the start of the official competition 2020-2021. The league Spanish will not apply them in the remaining eleven days. SPORT bring forward all the major changes

06/02/2020

Act at 14:48

CEST

This June 1, as we announced last April 8 in SPORT, the new football rules issued by the IFAB (International Board) in coordination with FIFA have entered into force. Rules that, as this body has already announced, do not have to be applied immediately.

Own International Board It allows national competitions to decide whether to apply them immediately or await the start of the next 2020-2021 season. In the Spanish league they are not expected to enter into force until the start of the next league championship, as in the two continental club competitions, the Champions League and the Europa League.

These are the most important changes in the current rules in force:

The play field

The posts and the crossbar must be made of approved materials. They must also be square, rectangular, round, or elliptical in shape or a combination of these shapes and must not constitute a hazard.

Replacement of a defective ball

If the ball loses its properties and can no longer be used then play will be stopped and play will be restarted with a dropped ball. But it will not be necessary as until now to do it right where the game stopped.

Equipment of the players

Electronic Performance Tracking Systems (EPTS)

When devices are used as part of electronic player performance monitoring systems in an official competition sponsored by FIFA, a confederation or a national federation, the competition organizer must ensure that the devices attached to the players’ equipment do not be dangerous.

In addition they must meet one of the following standards: IMS (International Match Standard) or FIFA Quality but they will no longer have to wear the brand illustration on the shirt that they were required until now. FIFA must approve the institutions that carry out these tests.

When the EPTS are provided by the match or competition organizers, it will be their responsibility to ensure that the information and data transmitted by the EPTS to the technical area during the matches of an official competition are reliable and accurate.

Yellow cards will not be taken into account in the penalty shootout.

The result of a match

The change is at point 3 of the penalty shootout where the warnings and yellow cards shown during the match will not be taken into account in the penalty shootout.

This change is explained because these runs are not part of the party. The player who sees a yellow card during the match and another on the penalty shoot out, either during the shoot or for disciplinary reasons, will not be sent off.

Furthermore, this Rule changes regarding the execution of the penalty shoot-out. From next season if the goalkeeper commits an offense and, as a result, the shot has to be repeated, he will no longer need to caution the goalkeeper but will be warned for the first offense and will be cautioned in the event of a repeat offense.

Another change in the shooting of penalties lies in those cases where both the goalkeeper and the shooter committed an infraction at the same time. From now on if the shot is missed or stopped, it will no longer be repeated and neither player will be warned. If the goal is scored, if the goal will be annulled, registering the shot as missed and the shooter will be warned

Very important change in the offside that comes from a hand

The offside

From next season, a player in an offside position will be considered to have not taken advantage of that position when he receives the ball from an opponent who voluntarily plays the ball including the voluntary hand, unless it is a “save” by part of an adversary. Until now, when a player touched the ball with his hand, leaving the ball to an opponent, the ball being out of play, the play was invalidated. It will only be offside if it comes from a goalkeeper stop.

The explanation for this change is that if until now a voluntary “legal” action (for example, hitting the ball with the foot or the head) enables the player who is initially offside, the anti-regulatory actions should have the same consequences. .

Fouls and wrong conduct

From next season it will be considered as a hand:

-When the ball is touched in the area that separates the shoulder and the arm below the armpit to be considered a hand.

-Only the “accidental” hand of an attacker or a teammate will be signaled if the contact takes place immediately before scoring a goal or an obvious goal occasion. Not in the rest of the cases where after accidentally touching the ball with the hand or arm, the ball would travel a certain distance (after a pass or a drive) and / or several passes would be taken before a goal or goal. manifest goal occasion.

-You may be cautioned with a yellow card or sent off with a red card to the goalkeeper who touches the ball against the ball a second time after restarting the game (goal kick, after a foul, etc.), even if he touched it with his hand or arm.

-In cases where the resumption of play is delayed to show a yellow card. Here once the referee has decided to caution or send off a player, play must not be resumed until the card has been shown, unless the non-offending team wants to take a quick free kick, have a clear scoring opportunity or the The referee has not started the disciplinary sanction procedure. The card will be displayed at the next game interruption. If the infringement avoided an obvious goal opportunity for the opposing team, the player will be cautioned. However, from next season the player will not be warned if the infringement interferes with a promising attack or ends up being avoided. The explanation is that if the referee allows a quick free kick to be taken after an obvious scoring opportunity has been avoided, the intended red card will become a yellow card; and following the same logic, if the referee allowed the execution of the fast free kick after committing an infraction that interferes with a clear attack play or ends up interrupting it, the foreseen yellow card will not be shown.

-The advantage. From next season if, after the game is stopped, the referee grants an advantage for an offense worthy of a warning or expulsion, said warning or expulsion must be applied as soon as the ball is no longer in play. However, if the infringement consisted of avoiding an obvious goal occasion, in which case the player will be cautioned for unsportsmanlike conduct. However, the player will not be warned if the offense interferes with a promising attack or ends up being avoided.

-You will be cautioned with a yellow card to the player who does not respect the 4 meters of mandatory distance on a dropped ball.

-If the referee grants an advantage or allows the execution of a “fast” free kick after the commission of an infringement that “interferes with a promising attack or ends up avoiding it”, no yellow card will be shown.

The penalty

From the next season, if before the ball is in play, one of the following situations occurs, you must act as follows. The goalkeeper shall be deemed to have committed an offense:

-If the ball enters the goal, a goal will be awarded.

-If the ball does not enter the goal or bounce off the crossbar or the posts, the penalty kick will only be repeated if the goalkeeper’s infringement clearly influences the pitcher.

-If the goalkeeper prevents the ball from entering the goal, the penalty kick will be repeated. If the offense of the goalkeeper involves the repetition of the penalty kick, the goalkeeper will be warned for the first offense of the match, and will be warned in case of a repeat offense during the match.

-If it is a player from the same team of the goalkeeper who commits it.

1.- If the ball enters the goal, a goal will be awarded

2.- If the ball does not enter the goal, the penalty kick will be repeated

3.- A player from the defending team and another from the attacking team commit an infraction, the penalty kick will be repeated, unless a player committed a more serious infraction

The big change is in case both the goalkeeper and the pitcher commit an offense at the same time:

From now on, he will not repeat the launch in case it is failed or stopped, in addition to warning the two players. And in case the scorer scores both, this will not only annul the goal, but the pitcher will be warned and the game will be restarted with an indirect free kick for the team that is defending itself.

Various changes in the VAR application

There are several changes in the application of the VAR from the next season. With a view to unifying criteria. The first is when the check indicates that there is likely to have been a “clear, obvious and manifest error” or a “serious inadvertent incident”, the VAR will notify the referee, who will then decide whether or not to start the play review. . In other words, the reference to the final decision is deleted, since the video assistant referee is authorized to advise the main referee in this regard, but it is the latter who always makes the final decision.

The second has to do with the procedure of a review. From next season if the game has not stopped, the referee will stop it as soon as the ball is in a neutral zone or situation (usually when neither team is attacking) and will then give the “television signal”.

The VAR will describe to the referee what is seen in the television images but not the final decision as it has been taking place until now in some leagues. It will be the referee who will make the “television signal” (if he had not already shown it) and will go to the review area to see a repetition of the images captured by the cameras (“review on the field of play”) before make the final decision. The other members of the referee team will not review the images unless, in exceptional circumstances, the referee requests it.

Glossary of new standards:

• The definition of “hold” has been included.

• A player’s location at the time of the restart is marked by the position of the feet or the part of the body in contact with the ground (except for those contained in Rule 11 Offside.

Clarification of the rules:

If in a goal kick or free kick, the goalkeeper raises the ball towards a teammate, and this is returned to him with his head or chest for the goalkeeper to pick it up, the kick will be repeated and the action will not be penalized, unless let it happen again.

Important changes of injuries:

Player safety is the most important thing; For this reason, the referee should facilitate the work of the medical personnel, especially in the case of a serious injury or if it is considered that a head injury has occurred. Likewise, it will respect the evaluation and treatment protocols and will collaborate so that these are followed.

