The users of the Google Pixel mobiles received last December the first of the ‘Feature Drop’, a new type of updates that Google has pulled out of its sleeve for its range of smartphones, and that it looks like a great annual update divided into quarterly updates. Today, just 3 months later, the second of the Feature Drop arrives with the March Security patch. And if you have a Google Pixel 4 mobile, these are all the news that you will have from today as soon as you update:

Motion Sense and Subtitles

Using physical gestures instead of interface buttons is something that each mobile manufacturer usually customizes. It is true that you can already use Motion Sense to skip a song or go back to the previous one. Now if you have a Pixel 4, you can also stop and resume the song with the simple gesture of tapping on the phone. In this way, you can easily stop the music during a conversation, without having to take the device.

Likewise, Google is also extending some features to more Pixel devices. For example, Live Caption, the tool that automatically subtitles what we are hearing on the phone, it will also be available for the range of Pixel 2 terminals.

AR effects, Selfies and 169 emojis

Seeking to make “chat more visually entertaining”, Google has implemented nnew augmented reality effects for live use in Duo video calls. The effects created change according to your facial expressions and move with you on the screen. Selfies are also improved in Pixel 4. The front camera can now create images by modifying the depth of field, which allows to improve the Portrait Blur functions (portraits on blurred background) and Pop Coloras well as creating 3D photos for Facebook.

Pixel emojis will be now more customizable and inclusive Thanks to the update 12.1, which adds 169 new emojis to represent greater diversity of gender and skin tones, and more combinations of couples to better reflect the world we live in.

Multifunction power button

By mapping more functions to the power button of the terminal, you can now choose the card with which you are going to pay much faster. Just by pressing and holding the power button you can scroll through your credit and debit cards, show tickets, boarding passes, etc., as well as access any other Google Pay service. And if you have a Pixel 4, you can also quickly access emergency contacts and medical information.

Also getting on a plane is getting easier. Enough with take a screenshot of the boarding pass barcode and touch the notification with your finger to add it to Google Pay. You will receive in real time any updated information about the flight and, on the day of departure, you can retrieve your boarding pass just by pressing the power button. This feature will be rolled out gradually during the month of March on Pixel 3 and 4 phones.

Programmable Dark mode and WiFi commands

Starting today, dark mode will be even more useful, as Pixel devices will have greater flexibilitywhen changing from light to dark background and you can program the Dark Mode depending on the local time of sunrise and sunset.

Forgot to silence your phone when you get to work? Pixel offers you the possibility to automatically enable certain orders depending on the WiFi network or physical location. Now you can configure the command to automatically mute calls when you connect to your office WiFi, or “Do not disturb” when you walk in the door of your house and want to dedicate yourself completely to the people and things that matter most to you.

The patch also enhances the options available when you hold down the Pixel launcher, so that applications respond better and faster. And has tweaked the adaptive brightness function, which now temporarily increases the screen brightness to make reading easier in extremely bright light conditions, such as in direct sunlight.