The controller of the new PS5 presents a large number of new features.

The new Sony console has already been presented by the Japanese, and finally we have been able to see the design and characteristics of the new PS5, as well as the accessories with which it will be released, and its games, which, to be honest, look very, very good. Personally, Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil VILLAGE have stolen my heart.

Everything that concerns this new generation console is very interesting, since it will come with a graphic power unprecedented in the franchise, and it seems that with a ventilation at the height, or at least we deduce due to its size. And its new controller, the DualSense, is one of the great keys that will accompany the console.

And, although we can later buy controls made by third-party brands, there is nothing like playing with the original, and this DualSense has come with quite a few novelties under my arm, Let’s take a look at them!

DualSense: this will be the controller that accompanies the new PlayStation 5

Sony showed the design of the DualSense a few months ago as a small advance before the presentation of the PS5, and now that it has arrived, we know more details of the control that will accompany it, which, after all, It is a very important part of the experience that we are going to have with the console. It is the remote that comes included with this, and the one that all users will have, even if they decide to buy another.

The first novelty that we find in the DualSense regarding the DualShock 4 of the previous generation is the size, since the new controller bulges a little more, which makes it more comfortable to hold, especially if you are going to be playing for several hours, since ergonomically, the hand position is less forced.

The triggers – the R2 and the L2 – have received a adaptive function that allows us to receive feedback from the game, and the touch panel has been changed in some respects, whose light bar happens to be on the sides, instead of on the top, which gives it quite a symmetry, and we find it quite interesting at the design level.

In another vein, This command includes a haptic response. To give you an idea, it is a change similar to that experienced from the iPhone 6S to the iPhone 7, in which the mechanical vibration was replaced by this haptic response, which, so to speak, offers a kind of more vibration subtle and with more possibilities. Once you try it, we are sure that you will not want to go back to the previous technology.

Sony has not forgotten the content creators, and in addition to changing the name of the “Share” button to “Create”, It has incorporated a microphone in the remote so you do not need to buy this accessory to talk in online mode or to comment on your games. A true success. We expect a lot from this PS5, and this new controller gives us much hope.

