All the movies of Mel Brooks, master of the bullshit

Mel brooks He is a genius, that should be clear from the beginning, lest anyone still doubt the divine gifts of this New Yorker who has been making us laugh for half a century with an incomparable class. And a lot of nonsense too.

Besides being next to Buck henry creator of the mythical ‘Super agent 86‘, jewels like’The producers‘(1967),’Hot saddles‘(1974),’The latest madness‘(1976),’The crazy history of the galaxies‘(1987) or, of course, the absolutely fundamental’Young Frankenstein‘(1974).

Conan O’Brien he spoke in his late night farewell of the “pursuit of that phantom intersection between intelligence and stupidity”, a hairy and deliciously fine frontier in which Brooks has managed to become emperor, giving us fundamental titles that now ordered by Internet notes just because more or less, it matches the criteria of the writer of this article. Shame? What a shame?

1 11. Dracula, a very happy and happy dead man (1995)

Last film signed by Brooks. He tried to hang on to the recent hit of Coppola’s ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ for a vampire satire with Leslie Nielsen but, being very elegant, let’s just say the result wasn’t too convincing.

Note: 4’4

2 10. What a disgusting life (1991)

Brooks tried to imitate Chaplin in this fable about a millionaire who, to win a bet, decides to live in poverty for a month. The mixture of comedy and social drama ended up cutting him off and did not convince many.

Note: 4’85

3 9. The Crazy, Crazy Adventures of Robin Hood (1993)

The return of Robin de Loxley to an England mired in chaos was a new spark in Cary Elwes’ career, less successful than expected after ‘The Princess Bride’ (Rob Reiner, 1987), and it settled as the last title of Brooks from which fans memorized entire phrases and scenes.

Note: 6

4 8. The Crazy History of the World (1981)

The comedian made this crazy review through different stages of our passage through Earth. From the caveman to the French Revolution, passing through the Roman Empire, Brooks’s ironic gaze revealed to us, among other things, who was the waiter at the Last Supper.

Note: 6’25

5 7. The mystery of the 12 chairs (1970)

Following the success of his first film, Brooks decided to adapt a Russian tale that he was passionate about about a former aristocrat who, forced to work as an clerk during the new Soviet regime in the 1920s, decides to go on a journey to find a treasure hidden in a chair. .

Note: 6’55

6 6. Maximum anxiety (1977)

Brooks dares with Hitchcock in this little-known satire where he takes humorous advantage of situations from works such as ‘Rebecca’, ‘Perfect Crime’, ‘Vertigo’, ‘With Death on Her Heels’ or ‘Marnie, the Thief’. One of the most forgotten titles after his great successes that, luckily, has been gaining followers over the years.

Note: 6’65

7 5. The Crazy History of the Galaxies (1987)

It’s hard not to get carried away by this goofy ‘Star Wars’ parody, especially because of how well so many of its more absurd jokes still work and the way Rick Moranis and his Dark Helmet steal every shot they appear on.

Note: 6’65

8 4. The Last Madness (1976)

Shooting a silent movie in 1976? It seems crazy but it is the last exit for a director who does not want his cinemas to close. To tell it, Brooks embodies the protagonist and, as he is, he shoots this tribute to the seventh art without a single line of dialogue. Well, at least until Marcel Marceau appears on screen to give a resounding negative.

Note: 6’85

9 3. The Producers (1968)

Thanks to the success of ‘Super Agent 86’, Brooks became emboldened and wrote and directed his first feature film, a comedy about two tricksters who set out to create a disastrous Broadway production to keep their investment. It became a critical and public success, winning the Oscar for best screenplay in 1969. The story ended up becoming a musical on Broadway itself and returned to the cinema in 2005 with Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Uma Thurman and Will. Ferrell as protagonists.

Note: 7’85

10 2. Hot Saddles (1974)

Satire on the North American western that dares to pose, among many other things, the racist conflicts of the genre as a comedy. A wonderful Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little lead the viewer through the fun and brilliantly performed themes of the Wild West.

Note: 7’95

11 1. Young Frankenstein (1974)

The filmmaker’s magna in which Gene Wilder and Marty Feldman shine like never before on their journey through the immortal tale of Mary Shelley. Packed with phrases and situations that its students can recreate without problems, it is one of the most repeated titles in lists of “Best comedies in history” and “Movies that you have seen the most times.”

Note: 8’3

