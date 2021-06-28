All the meanings of the heart emojis according to their color

If you want to know the meanings of heart emojis according to their color On WhatsApp, you need to pay attention to this article. The answer is sure to leave you speechless.

It is no secret to anyone that there are a large number of emojis and each one has a meaning, however, one of the icons most used by people in the world is the heart emoji. And in case you are wondering, there is more than one color, specifically there are 9 different colored hearts.

Red, orange, green, yellow, blue, purple, white, brown And till black, are the different shades in which you can find this cute emoji. But make no mistake, even if it is the same image, its meaning varies.

The meaning of WhatsApp emojis

What does each of the WhatsApp hearts mean?

Below, you can see a list with the 9 emojis of hearts according to their color. From now on you will know that there is one for every occasion.

Red heart

The first of the hearts and surely the most used of all, is that of Red color. And although it may seem obvious, we tell you that certainly, this tonality is related to the passion, affection and romance.

That is why it is usually used in moments where you want to express a very strong feeling towards another person. However, it is necessary to clarify, that it can also be used to denote a strong friendship or deep connection between people.

Orange heart

This heart is usually used to represent, like the color red, love. However, it is not the same, since in this case, we refer to a deep minor love, being able to relate it to the friendship love and not with that of courtships or marriages.

Green heart

The green color used in the heart is more related to the nature and health, being a clear example for those people who feel love for the environment and passionate about flora and fauna.

Now, this is not its only meaning, since it can also be related to the sentimental sphere and relationships as a couple, expressing jealousy and even relationship problems. Some see it too, as a symbol of reconciliation, faith and hope.

Yellow heart

The yellow color in these emojis is used to show a pure and sincere feeling, of those that come from the heart background. That is why, when you feel a huge happiness, friendship or joy, a yellow heart can give an even more special touch to the moment.

Blue heart

The blue heart in WhatsApp is a representation of a platonic love, stability, trust, loyalty and even eternal friendship Between people. But do not worry, since it is not the only thing that it is associated with.

It is very common today, to use this heart for lovers of water sports, affection between male friends, to promote awareness actions about autism or Asperger’s syndrome, and in many cases devotion to material objects or unusual fantasies.

Violet heart

It is a heart that symbolizes the affection and care for others. It is very common to see it in celebrations such as Mother’s day and even to praise the love between parents and their children.

Even so, for lovers of trends and fashion, the color purple is related to the glamor and wealth, so your outfit today deserves a purple heart. Although it is also used to accompany kawaii, tender and adorable messages.

White heart

The white heart is one of those emojis that still cannot be attributed a specific meaning. Being such a color pure and wide, it can be given a very varied connotation.

Either way, many people consider this heart symbolizes love towards friends. However, a very valuable and quite related point would be that it is intended to demonstrate spiritual aspects and to highlight the faith of believers.

Brown heart

Although it is not one of the most used in WhatsApp, this heart is related to the earth, nature and the environment. For this reason, it is an excellent companion for defenders of the planet and the environment.

However, it could be used as a symbol of good wishes, and even as a representation of your desire to start a family. Even so, many people use it in holidays like Valentine’s, since they represent the popular heart shaped chocolates so characteristic of this celebration.

Black heart

The black color has always been related to elegance, but also to darkness, pain and sorrow. In any case, according to the context, you can use it for a moment of black or twisted humor, as if to express a moment of sadness, pain and suffering, As the mourning for the loss of a loved one, or simply to express that you are having a gray day.

Now that you know the meanings of heart emojis according to their color so popular, you can use them correctly in your publications or conversations, giving them the perfect connotation to each situation.

