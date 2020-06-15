If a name marks Inter’s topicality, that is undoubtedly that of Lautaro Martínez. Their future excites some, worries others and is the cause of many troubles. The Argentine wants to play in the Barcelona and the Inter knows it, but that does not mean that the ‘Bull“He will not leave his skin until the last day to defend the” Nerazzurra “jacket.

In fact, that is the agreement that the striker reached with his current coach. Antonio Conte. His wish is that the entity respect his decision and he, in return, will continue to give everything to get titles with Inter. After three months of forced stoppage due to the coronavirus, the one from Bahía Blanca will enjoy this Saturday a great opportunity to demonstrate the value of his word.

Unbeatable occasion

This Saturday in the second leg of the semifinal of the Coppa Italy in front of Naples, Lautaro it will once again be the main offensive weapon of the ‘nerazzurro’ group. With 16 goals in 31 appearances, the Argentine is the club’s second highest scorer, behind only Romelu Lukaku. One more night, the ‘Toro’ will lead the Interista forward along with the Belgian, forming a couple that has accumulated 39 goals this year and that in its first campaign has emerged as one of the most lethal goalscoring pairs on the continent.

Also, Lautaro will not have it easy to drill the network of the Naples. Despite not being a team that stands out for its defensive reliability, the team trained by Gennaro Gattuso improved their performance back before the break.

And is that the ‘partenopei’ have in their ranks with Kalidou Koulibaly, one of the most powerful power plants on the continent, and the pivot Diego Demme, which since its arrival in winter turned the Naples in a much more compact block. Even so, the virtues of the bahiense are beyond all doubt and it will surely be one of the players to follow throughout the match. The spotlights point to him.