All the keys in the investigation to Real Madrid and Barça

05/12/2021

On at 14:57 CEST

UEFA has just announced that it is opening an investigation to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their participation in the Superliga. Now it remains to be seen how this investigation concludes that could lead to the opening of a disciplinary file against the three clubs and the imposition of a sanction.

Give a view to the parties involved

Once the investigation is opened, UEFA must appoint an investigating judge who will be in charge of carrying out the procedure. Procedure where you must listen to the affected parties. Once this investigation is concluded, it will be the instructor who will transfer the final proposal to the Ethics and Discipline Committee, which will be the one who will issue the final resolution. Resolution that even the instructor himself could appeal in case of disagreement.

Possible violation of article 51 of the Statutes

Sanction that, if produced, would come as a consequence of a possible violation of the UEFA Statutes. Never because of the specific Champions League regulations recently approved by UEFA for the next season 2021-2022 and where it says nothing about it.

According to sources consulted by SPORT, the key would be in the interpretation of article 51 of the UEFA Statutes regarding “Prohibited Relationships”:

In point 1 it establishes that “alliances between national associations dependent on UEFA, leagues or affiliated clubs, directly or indirectly, with associations other than UEFA formed without the permission of UEFA itself” are totally prohibited. A point that fits perfectly with the situation derived from the appearance of the Superliga where twelve dependent clubs three federations under the protection of the highest European body (Spain, Italy and England) constitute an association not authorized by UEFA itself.

In point two of the aforementioned article, he delves into the matter by saying verbatim that “any association, or its affiliated leagues and clubs, may never organize matches outside their territory without the permission of their superior associations.”

The big question is: Does this prohibition contained in the Statutes imply what sanction? According to sources consulted by SPORT, the UEFA Disciplinary Code includes all the variables that could go from a “warning & rdquor; or notice up to the maximum that involves expulsion from UEFA competitions for a specified period. There is talk that it could be two years. It would also entail an economic fine that would mean a maximum of one million euros. Article 5 of the Disciplinary Code and point 2 of article 11 regarding the principles of conduct speak that “conduct that attacks or violates the basic rules of decent conduct” may be punishable, starting with the Statutes themselves.

I would get to the TAS by sports route

In the event of a sanction by UEFA, the three affected clubs may appeal to the UEFA Appeal body and, ultimately, bring the case before the CAS, the last instance of sports law. At that point we would see if the CAS adopts precautionary measures or decides to summon the parties immediately, always in this case under the assumption of a possible expulsion from the competition. In addition to sports, the two Spanish clubs could appeal through commercial channels since a Madrid judge has ruled in favor of the Super League and before the interference of UEFA or FIFA.

Because the key is to know to what extent a private organization can oppose the principle of freedom of association. If the aforementioned article 51 is truly legal. This could be one of the defense arguments of the affected clubs as a means of appeal in sports and ordinary justice.