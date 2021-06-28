All the information you need to request the ITV appointment | Motor

Below you will find everything you need to know about making an ITV appointment, including the procedure for making an ITV appointment online.

The DGT has stated on more than one occasion the importance of passing the ITV to all vehicles in the Spanish fleet. This test verifies and approves that a vehicle is in perfect condition to circulate on the roads, without compromising the safety of the occupants and that of the rest of the public road users. Depending on the vehicle and its age, the test will be performed at a different interval, which becomes a routine process for all drivers. This invites the massification of ITV stations, so go without first make an ITV appointment it can be tricky.

To avoid having to face long lines and wasting too much time when passing the ITV of your car or motorcycle, below we are going to show you everything you need to know about making an appointment at the ITV, either by phone or over the Internet.

Why request an ITV appointment?

The most important reason, and the main one, when it comes to srequest an appointment at the ITV it is because the term of force has expired or is about to do so. Depending on the type of vehicle and its age, you will have to pass the ITV every one or two years, or even six months in the case of commercial trucks and vans.

The second reason why you should make an appointment at the ITV is to save time and avoid waiting. If you show up on the date and time set for your appointment, you won’t have to wait for other drivers to pass the test. You will have a “preferential treatment” when doing the tests.

Can I pass the ITV without an appointment?

Of course. You may go to the ITV station that you like the most and pass the test. However, after making the payment you will have to queue and wait for other drivers who have previously arrived, in addition to all those who come by appointment, to carry out the tests. This translates into waiting time that, hopefully, you can save if you go at certain times when the number of vehicles is less, although it is always advisable to anticipate any setback and request an appointment at the ITV.

Request an ITV appointment online: what is the minimum required and why?

The first thing you should do is select the ITV in which you want to pass the tests on your vehicle. It is always interesting to choose one that is close to your home, to save time and fuel when traveling. Next, find the telephone number, address, hours and the website enabled to request an appointment at the ITV.

You can make an ITV appointment online. In this case, they will ask you for information such as the vehicle’s registration, the date of the first registration and your contact information. Depending on the ITV company and the number of stations it has, you can choose between one center or another, make changes to the date and time, and even add the option of passing the ITV to a trailer. In many cases they also give you the option of making the payment in advance.

When you go to pass the test, remember to bring the documentation for the ITV with you. This includes the Circulation Permit and the Technical Inspection Card, in addition to the necessary money (if you have not previously paid it).

Virtues and defects of the main ITV companies in Spain

Applus + Iteuve

Applus + Iteuve is an ITV company that operates mainly in the central, eastern and northeastern areas of Spain, as well as in the Canary Islands. It has stations in Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, the Valencian Community, Madrid, the Canary Islands, Catalonia and the Basque Country, with a total of 59 centers where you can pass the ITV to your vehicle. Here is a link to their website.

Sycitv

Sycitv It is another of the main ITV companies in the country. Its fixed stations are present in A Coruña, Lugo, Ourense and Pontevedra, where it mainly focuses its activity. In total there are 26 Sycitv centers where you can pass the ITV in Galicia. Visit their website at this link.

Iteuvelesa Network

Another important national ITV company is Itvelesa network. Its stations are available in Aragon, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Madrid, Murcia, La Rioja, Ceuta and the Basque Country, which translates into more than 70 centers throughout Spain. Here we leave your website.

SGS itv

SGS itv is another company that operates in Madrid, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Mallorca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Valencia and Albacete. In total, it offers up to 46 ITV centers distributed throughout the national geography. This is your web page.

TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is another of the large ITV companies that offer this service in the country. They are present in Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Madrid, Murcia and Navarra, with a total of 38 ITV stations distributed in these communities. Here is their website.

This article was published in Autobild by Aarón Pérez.