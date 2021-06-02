all the information and the best offers from Amazon

One of the most important dates for fans of online shopping finally has a date. Amazon Prime Day is will be held this year on June 21 and 22. And, as usual, Amazon Prime members will be able to enjoy offers on more than 2 million products in all categories of the store, including electronics or smart home, among others.

Specifically, the Prime Day will start at midnight on the 20th, to be extended on June 21 and 22, each with special and different offers. If you are not yet an Amazon Prime customer, you will have to subscribe to be able to access all the offers. Anyone can subscribe or access the free 30-day trial period to participate in Prime Day.

Nevertheless, you won’t have to wait until the 21st to enjoy discounts. Amazon has announced that there are many deals starting today in all categories, from beauty and home essentials to electronics and toys.

In addition, on the occasion of the announcement of Prime Day, the company has announced an unprecedented offer on Amazon Music: if you are Prime you can enjoy the premium streaming service for 4 months free. And beware, it is not the only offer. If you sign up now, you can also try Kindle Unlimited for 3 months without paying a single euro.

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can try totally free for four months Amazon Music Unlimited. Just by accessing the service you will have access to a giant catalog of music to listen to and download on any device. Lossless songs are also included.

Take advantage of Prime Day by becoming a member of Amazon Prime for free

To be able to access all the Prime Day offers, it is mandatory to be a member of Amazon Prime. The subscription includes some associated benefits to make purchases on Amazon, in addition to access to the rest of the company’s services. You may sign up for Amazon Prime totally free (then € 3.99 / month) and you will have:

FREE 1 day shipping on more than a million products. Express shipping or FREE standard shipping on millions of products, for which the 1-day shipping option is not available. Delivery today in the Community of Madrid at a reduced price. Free shipping with guaranteed delivery in the same day of the launch for thousands of products in presale of cinema, TV series and video games among others.Priority Access to Amazon.com Flash Deals, 30 minutes before its start.

Try Amazon Prime Video totally free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits. Just by signing up you will have instant access to the best movies and series, in addition to free shipping on Amazon and other advantages ..

Best of all, you can try Amazon Prime totally free for a month. That is, you will be able to have access to the Prime benefits in the marketplace and also enjoy the rest of the benefits such Prime Video, Prime Photo or Music. And priority access to all Prime Day offers.

