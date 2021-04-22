all the information about the new SUV

The unreleased ID.6 and Talagon are the new SUV-type vehicles from the Volkswagen brand. Here you have all the information on these models.

The VW ID.6 is a new SUV with up to 7 seats

New momentum in Volkswagen SUV family of vehicles when the unpublished ones are announced ID.6 Y Talagon. Both models have been officially presented at the 2021 edition of the Shanghai Motor Show (China) and these are the essential characteristics of each one of them.

With the ID.6, Volkswagen expands its range of purely electric cars, in this case with the proposal of a new vehicle with an SUV-type body. The new ID.6 has been developed under the manufacturing and production methods of the modular MEB platform specific to electric vehicles.

Initially, the ID.6 has been conceived from the beginning to be marketed only in China, although for the moment it should not be ruled out that it could be sold in other countries of the world. One of its hallmarks is the possibility of being able to configure the cabin with up to seven seats, thanks largely to its much larger size than ID.4 (for ID.6 a total length of 4.88m has been announced).

The VW ID.6 family to be marketed in China

Behind the ID.3 and ID.4, ID.6 is the third member of the family of 100 percent electric cars of the German brand. In the case of China, at first two body versions with slight nuances and differences have been announced that are called ID.6 CROZZ and ID.6 X.

For the Chinese market, the German firm has also announced up to Four possible configurations with a maximum power of up to 225 kW (305 hp) and a range of autonomy of up to 588 km. For its part, the IQ.Drive system will be offered as standard throughout the range.

Available batteries offer a 58 kWh net capacity (about 436 km range) and 77 kWh (up to 588 km range). The top-of-the-range version corresponds to the variant with 4Motion traction and maximum power of 225 kW.

The interior of the VW ID.6

Talagon, the largest SUV so far from Volkswagen

Strictly limited to the Chinese market, the German manufacturer has presented what is so far its largest SUV type model of the moment, the unprecedented Talagon, a vehicle that measures 5.15 m long, 2 m wide and 1.79 m high.

The Talagon is based on the MQB Evo platform, that is, the same technical architecture that is also used by much smaller vehicles such as the VW Golf, Skoda Octavia, Seat Leon and Audi A3. Inside the new large SUV, it can accommodate six or seven passengers, depending on the configuration. Other striking details in the cabin are the modern look offered by the multimedia screen in the central area of ​​the dashboard and the digital-type instrument panel behind the steering wheel.

Regarding some of its technical specifications, the Talagon will be launched with different powertrains, including a 2.5-liter V6 coupled to a DSG transmission and a 4Motion all-wheel drive system.