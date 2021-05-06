all the information about the Google event and what they will present

Everything we hope to see at Google I / O 2021, and what you need to know about the event before the date arrives.

This May the first free virtual Google I / O history, and Google’s first developer conference since 2019, as the 2020 version was canceled as a preventative measure to ensure the safety of attendees and presenters.

There are only a few weeks until the most important Google event of the year begins, and for that reason today we want to review all the information about the Google I / O, its history and the most important news that we can expect from the event.

What is Google I / O?

The Google I / O is Google’s annual developer conference, where every year since its first edition held in 2008, Google reviews the most important news of its main services, including Android, Google Assistant or WearOS.

But, in recent years, the company has also leveraged I / O to announce new hardware, including Android smartphones like the Google Pixel 3a or smart speakers like the Google Nest Hub Max.

“Did you know…?” | The acronym “I / O” for Google I / O refers to “Input” and “Output”, the concepts used in computing to refer to the communication between an information processing system and the “outside world”. However, they also refer to the event’s slogan: “Innovation in the Open”.

Every year, Google organizes the I / O in sessions focused on developers, where the changes and technical improvements that come to each platform are reviewed. However, before starting each session, the Google Main Keynote, presented by the CEO of the company, Sundar pichai.

In this initial Keynote, the Most important news to discuss during Google I / O, and introduces new Google products and services.

Google I / O 2021 date

Google I / O 2021 will be held between May 18 and 20, as the company itself has already confirmed.

The Main Keynote presented by Sundar Pichai will take place at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time on May 18. Later, the different sessions for developers will begin.

Everything we hope to see at Google I / O 2021

The weeks before the developer fair starts are often plagued with rumors and leaks related to news that Google plans to present during the event. In addition, taking into account the previous editions of this conference, we can get a fairly clear idea about what we can expect to see in I / O 2021.

Android 12

As every year, the new version of Android will be one of the great protagonists of Google I / O. This year, we will attend the presentation of Android 12.

Although today we have already witnessed the arrival of three versions for Android 12 developers, it will be during the main Keynote of I / O 2021 when Google will show the most important news of the new version of the operating system, emphasizing the radical design change of the platform, with renewed widgets – in fact, there is a session for developers dedicated exclusively to widgets -, a native theme engine and many other new features that will be present in the final edition.

Google on May 18 will also be the date chosen by Google for launch the first beta version open to the public of Android 12. In this way, it will no longer be necessary to manually install the update, but everyone who has a mobile compatible with Android 12 will be able to join the Android Beta program to receive the update on your mobile.

Google Pixel 5a

It’s very probable that the new Google Pixel 5a to be presented during I / O 2021. By now, we have already been able see the design of the Pixel 5a Through leaked renders, and Google itself has confirmed that, indeed, this model will exist.

We know several things about him: will feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor – the same as the Pixel 5 – and a design traced to that of the models announced in October last year.

We also know that Google will only sell this smartphone in two countries: the United States and Japan. So, if you live in any other region, you’d better go looking for an alternative, or prepare to import it when it goes on sale.

Google Pixel Buds A

The Pixel 5a wouldn’t be the only one hardware that Google has prepared for its event on May 18. When I / O 2021 was only a few weeks away, Google accidentally announced Pixel Buds A, their new fully wireless headphones.

Although the company was quick and removed all traces of the headphones shortly after they were announced, we had time to know that The Pixel Buds A will be a slightly cheaper version of the Google Pixel Buds, which will maintain a traced design and will also have the fast paired with any Android smartphone.

Wear

Now that Fitbit is owned by Google, the company intends to refocus some of its resources and efforts on WearOS, your Android-based smartwatch platform.

In fact, it is very likely that during the conference they will announce big changes for the platform, starting with a name change: WearOS would simply be renamed Wear.

Google assistant

Google’s virtual assistant is the link between all the services that make up the company’s ecosystem, and as such, one of the essential elements of the different platforms. For that reason, it would be naive not to wait great news for Google Assistant during Google I / O 2021. Which? That, I’m afraid, is not so clear.

Google I / O 2021 will be packed with sessions of all kinds, during which they will be announced many other novelties of the rest of services and platforms, which to this day we are completely unaware. For that reason, from Andro4all we will follow the live event to bring you the latest news before anyone else.

