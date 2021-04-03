All the goals of matchday 33 of Segunda

Spanish and Majorca they defend the two direct promotion spots on matchday 33 of LaLiga SmartBank against Albacete and Unión Deportiva Las Palmas, in a weekend that starts this Friday with the match of third-placed, Almería, against Rayo.

On Saturday three games from the middle zone of the classification will be played: Castellón-Oviedo, Girona-Ponferradina and Logroñés-Tenerife, while it will be on Sunday when Albacete-Espanyol, UD Las Palmas-Mallorca, Leganés-Sabadell will be played , Lugo-Málaga and Sporting Mirandés.

For Monday the Cartagena-Alcorcón, key in the fight to avoid relegation, and the Fuenlabrada-Zaragoza will remain.

Previous day

The pulse between Mallorca and Espanyol for the head of the classification in Second lived one more episode last day, which did not change anything, although the blue and white thrashed Fuenlabrada (4-0) whilel Mallorca signed a tight victory against Leganés (1-0). The third classified, Almería, thrashed Málaga at home (0-3).

Malaga – Almeria (0-3)

The Almeria, much superior, achieved a comfortable victory (0-3) and that he needed after his draw at home last day against Leganés, against a Malaga little intense and with defensive gaps that contributed to its debacle.

Espanyol – Fuenlabrada (4-0)

Espanyol clings to the leadership of LaLiga SmartBank with a win against Fuenlabrada at the RCDE Stadium (4-0), with a double by Raúl de Tomás and goals by Embarba and Pulido at own goal, after the rival was left with ten in the first bars of the match.

Mallorca – Leganés (1-0)

The Balearic team had a direct duel against Leganés, aspiring to direct promotion, which they resolved with 1-0 of Raíllo about half an hour, in a center of Salva Sevilla. The crash was thick in the first half and in the second the cucumber box improved, which was close to the tie through Juan Muñoz.