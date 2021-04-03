All the goals of LaLiga matchday 29: Rafa Mir’s double tightens salvation

LaLiga Santander returns this weekend with matchday 29 and an outstanding Sevilla-Atlético de Madrid in the middle of Holy Week, which will be a check on the aspirations of the rojiblanco leader against the stalking of Barcelona and Real Madrid, seven days before the last classic of the season .

The weekend started on Friday with a Levante-Huesca decided with a double by Rafa Mir and continues on Saturday with Granada-Villarreal, Real Madrid-Eibar and Osasuna-Getafe in a day without a game at 9:00 p.m. Schedule reserved for the final of the Copa del Rey 2020, played by Athletic and Real Sociedad. Precisely the Basque football classic is the postponed match of this league day and will be played on Wednesday.

On Sunday the Alavés-Celta, Elche-Betis and Sevilla-Atlético will be played, while the Barcelona-Valladolid duel is reserved for Monday.

Raise – Huesca (0-2)

Two goals from Rafa mir, one in each period, gave a deserved victory to Huesca in Valencia against a Levante without a bite that allows the Alto Aragonese team to dream of permanence. Huesca barely attacked, but handcuffed his rival perfectly, to whom he gave the ball, but to whom he controlled territorially in a clash in which the local team never had enough clarity of ideas to have options to win the match. .