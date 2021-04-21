All the goals of Cádiz-Real Madrid

04/21/2021

On at 22:43 CEST

Real Madrid came to Ramón de Carranza with the urgent need to beat Cádiz, and continue their exhausting persecution of Atlético de Madrid, leader of the competition. Zinedine Zidane was planted in the ‘Silver Cup’ with a template of circumstances, as happened against Getafe, due to injuries and coronavirus cases. The last to fall into the clutches of the pandemic was Fede Valverde, a few hours before the ball began to roll across the Andalusian table.

The Marseille coach came out with a defense of three, formed by Nacho, Varane and Militao, accompanied on the sides by Odriozola and Marcelo. The main novelty was the youth squad Blanco, who occupied the double pivot with Casemiro. Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinícius exchanged positions in the vanguard line.

Benzema takes advantage of the VAR decision

Madrid took half an hour to open the scoring. The meeting wandered through a continuous yawn course, with Madrid attacking like a headless chicken. The whites noted the absence of Kroos and Modric, with a Casemiro converted to construction work. It is not the strong Brazilian.

It had to be with a penalty ‘blown’ by the VAR to Mateu Lahoz. Iza knocked down Vinícius and the Valencian, after going to the screen, decreed the point of eleven meters. Benzema executed to Ledesma’s right, the goalkeeper guessed his intention, although it was insufficient to stop the French forward’s accurate launch.

Odriozola expands rent in a jiffy

High pressure from Marcelo and Nacho allowed Karim Benzema to step into the area from the left corner and, from there, he caught a glimpse of Odriozola at the far post. The right-back struck head under Ledesma’s legs and opened a gap in the bright. Four minutes after the 0-1, the merengue team delivered a hard blow to a Cádiz, very far from the ‘ultra-defensive’ team of other days.

Another mistake, another goal

A combination, with a bit of fortune, from Concha Espina’s team led to 0-3. It was the 39th minute when Casemiro tempered the ball so that Benzema, with all the parsimony in the world, placed a world between meringues and cadistas. Twenty-first goal by the French striker this season.