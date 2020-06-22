Onefootball

Seamus Leonard Sunday, June 21, 2020, 11:46 PM UTC

The Merseyside derby was supposed to enthrall us, but the clash of Everton and Liverpool offered precious little entertainment value during Sunday’s Premier League fare.

Earlier, Newcastle took accounted for a below-par Sheffield United, while Chelsea tightened their grip on fourth place with an away win at Aston Villa

Newcastle may hay against 10-man Sheffield United



The enforced break has clearly done Sheffield United no favors, as the Blades produced a blunt performance at St James ’Park.

While they were arguably robbed of victory at Aston Villa in midweek as a result of goal-line technology failure, they can have few complaints about the outcome here.

John Egan’s dismissal for a second yellow card in the 50th minute put Chris Wilder’s men on the back foot, and goals from Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton saw Newcastle complete the double over their South Yorkshire opponents this season.

Chelsea comeback deepens Villa’s relegation worries



A goal from defender Kortney Hause two minutes before half time gave Aston Villa hope of earning a vital victory in their battle to avoid the drop.

However, the introduction of Christian Pulisic helped turn the tide in Chelsea’s favor.

The USA international levelled matters on the hour mark just five minutes after replacing Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Olivier Giroud gave the Blues a lead three minutes later that they would not relinquish.

The Champions League seems to beckon for Frank Lampard’s men next season. Villa are staring down the barrel of a return to The Championship.

Title win delayed as Everton hold Liverpool in dire derby



What is it about Merseyside derbies at Goodison Park?

While the reverse fixture at Anfield generally produces plenty of goals and drama (lately in Liverpool’s favor), the home of the Toffees tends to drag these sides into forgettable encounters.

Today was arguably one of the worst in living memory. Liverpool dominated possession. Everton had the better chances.

When the Reds look back on their 19th top-flight title, the ‘highlights’ of this game should be left on the cutting-room floor.