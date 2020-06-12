Finally the day we all waited for arrived. After a week of delay due to the events that are taking place in the United States, Sony showed the world its new console. And apparently there is no need to worry, because Playstation 5 It will arrive with a great catalog of games, some launching and others throughout 2020.

GTA V

I was singing. One of the most successful games in history could not miss Playstation 5, which will come with various improvements. We will have it in 2021.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Miles Morales has been in charge of opening the surprise box, since he will be the protagonist of the new Spider-Man game. A short but sufficient trailer has caused us to have long teeth. The best? This year we have it already here.

Gran Turismo 7

It had been a while since you heard of a main installment of the mythical driving saga of Yamauchi. It is not yet known when it will arrive, but hopefully it will be soon. Will he beat Forza Horizon this time?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The other big surprise comes from Insomniac and they are starring in this duo, who have been together since PS2. Look at the trailer, it’s to hallucinate. The fluidity with which the different scenarios are loaded is something that has only been seen in animated films until now. All thanks to the benefits of SSD storage.

Project Athia

Square Enix has finally decided to show what is the next project in charge of the new Luminous Studio. His first project stars a woman who, apparently, comes from another world. That he wears sneakers and that he faces fantastic creatures is something that makes us suspect it. Hopefully it won’t take long to reveal more about this title.

Stray

The first of the projects presented by Annapurna tonight. In this game we will move through a futuristic city with a cyberpunk aesthetic. The typical: neons, decay, technology everywhere … and the best thing is that we will not put ourselves in the shoes of a cyborg or an augmented, but a cat. Can they caress us?

Returnal

Housemarque has surprised many with this third person space shooter with touches of survival horror. We will put ourselves in the shoes of an astronaut who will have to face horrible creatures.

Sackboy! A Big Adventure

Media Molecule has released Little Big Planet, but your pet will be coming to Playstation 5, but this time it is a platform game with its levels and worlds. An adventure for Sackboy that we hope falls short.

Destruction Allstars

What happens if we mix Destruction Derby and Rocket League in the same game? Find out for yourself by watching the trailer for this promising game candidate to become a hilarious e-sport.

Kena: Bride of Spirits

Of the most modest games, my favorite without a doubt. It looks luxurious, and reminds me of Dreamworks movies. In it we will handle Kena, a girl with the mission of unraveling the story surrounding the disappearance of her village. It is an adventure in which exploration and dynamic combat go hand in hand.

Goodbye Voclano High

No gameplay has been shown on this quirky game set in an anthropomorphic animal institute. From the looks of it, the focus of the title will be primarily on the narrative, as can be seen in the trailer.

Oddworld Soulstorm

It is the new installment of a saga that is already years old. In this trailer we can see different types of levels that promise a lot of variety and challenges, while we appreciate a qualitative leap in terms of visual appearance. It will be a temporary console exclusive.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

We can finally learn more about Shinji Mikami’s new game. The action takes place in the first person and we will have to face paranormal creatures through the streets of the Japanese capital through gestures, as if we were casting spells. There is already a desire to play it next year, which will be when we can test it. And what you want to return to Japan, hey. It seems that the title is exclusive to Playstation 5.

Jett: The Far Shore

Superbrothers has revealed their new game, a science fiction narrative adventure. He isn’t much more than a boy riding a spaceship, and it takes off hundreds of years later. However, the trailer is enough to let us see that particular style of the studio.

Godfall

The one that was one of the first games of Playstation 5 confirmed has been seen in a more extensive gameplay. This looter-slasher action game from Gearbox will be released in 2020.

Solar Ash

Another of the titles presented by Annapurna. The creators of Hyper Light Drifter bring a game that is visually reminiscent of games like Journey.

Hitman iii

The most famous bald man in video games has new contracts. We do not know much more about the possibilities that the title will offer us, but from what we have been able to see, Agent 47 is in a complicated situation, abandoned by his former “friends” and in search of salvation.

Astro’s Playroom

The friendly character who is the protagonist of the virtual reality adventure launched a while ago returns to the fray, and this time to teach us the benefits of remote control. Playstation 5 on a charming platform. And the best thing is that it will be included on all consoles for free, as Nintendo already did with Wii Sports at the time.

Little Devil Inside

This indie with a certain Victorian aesthetic has been known for years. He actually had a pretty successful kickstarter, but he hadn’t been heard of for a long time. Although the silence has been broken, there is still a bit left for a release date to be announced.

NBA 2K21

What to say about a sports game. What will come this year. And that’s it, because they have not shown anything more than a small video with images generated by the console. Enough for fans I guess.

Bugsnax

I would not know very well how to define this game, as not much of it has been shown, apart from the fact that it seems strange. An indie from Octodad’s parents coming to PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5 as exclusive this year.

Demon’s Souls

Bluepoint was involved with something, that’s for sure. Ape Escape? Jak and Daxter? Bloodborne? The rumors have been abundant on the subject, not in vain this developer specialized in bringing old games to life in the form of a remaster has a luxury resume and everyone wants her favorite game to be the lucky one to receive a facelift. The first of the soulsborne has been chosen and I’m glad, since it was the only one that was still trapped on PS3 without being able to be played on another platform.

Deathloop

This Tarantino movie-tinged first-person shooter was unveiled today by Arkane. In it, we can make use of both our firearms and various powers. The key is in a story that invites us to be repeated over and over again, something that we could already see in Prey Mooncrash.

Resident Evil VIII

What if you put Downton Abbey together with Resident Evil? Well, you would probably have the next installment of the Capcom survival horror saga, also called Resident Evil Village. It will be, again, in first person, just like RE7. Personally I am not a big fan of this perspective but we will have to give it a try. And yes, the one who appears at the end is Chris Redfield, who has changed his appearance again.

Pragmata

What’s new from Kojima? It can’t be, we thought. If it has removed game does nothing. Well, we are right, Kojima is still on vacation, but the aroma of this trailer has made us think otherwise for a few moments. It is one of those things that is useless to describe, so see for yourselves. By the way, it’s also from Capcom.

Horizon: Forbiden West

The title responsible for closing the conference is none other than the sequel to Aloy’s adventures. After the success of the first installment it was not surprising that he made an appearance. As you can see the title highlights the potential of Playstation 5 and can be seen in, for example, the ray-tracing that provides a unique beauty to the water. There is no date yet but everything indicates that it will be one of the great releases next year.

Console Appearance

And after finishing the presentation of the games it is time to unveil the curtain. And, unsurprisingly, the colors on the console match the controller. In Playstation 5 white predominates over the finish of the console and leaves black for the most interior and least visible part. It will come in two modes: the classic one – with Blu-Ray drive – and the digital one.

The latter is the more streamlined of the two, as it is completely symmetrical while the classic version, being forced to carry an extra component, is a bit more bulky. My opinion? I find it very ugly. It will have its audience, no doubt, but I am not one of them. I just don’t see how it can look good in the home dining room, decorated with wooden furniture. It is as if the console had come out of a Neutrex ad.