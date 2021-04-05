all the fines they give you

The use of the mask is still a mandatory issue in certain circumstances. What fines can you get for not using it or doing it wrong in the car?

April 5, 2021 (10:35 CET)

FFP2 masks could be mandatory in cars and public transport: which is the most effective. Photos: iStock.

The face mask still an element essential in full coronavirus pandemic. It has been a year since it entered our lives and we already have to live with it in practically any circumstance away from our homes. The car is no exception.

In addition, it must be remembered that the recent Law 2/2021 of March 29, of “urgent prevention, containment and coordination measures to face the health crisis caused by COVID-19”, published in the BOE, legally specifies what use we must make of the mask.

The Law is clear in the use of the mask in vehicles with up to nine seats, as well as other means of transport: the mask it is mandatory “if the occupants of the tourism vehicles do not live in the same address”. That is, if you travel alone in the car or with the person or people with whom you live, you will not be obliged.

There is also exceptions: “It will not be required for people who present some type of illness or respiratory distress that may be aggravated by the use of the mask or that, due to their situation of disability or dependency, do not have autonomy to remove the mask, or have behavioral disturbances that make its use unfeasible ”.

Wearing the mask like this in the car can result in a fine.

Fines for incorrect use or non-use of the mask

To this day, Traffic agents They are in charge of controlling that these health indications are properly enforced on our roads. There are three assumptions that you should know:

– If these agents verify that the mask is not used in the car when it should be done, the fine arrives up to 100 euros, without withdrawal of points on the card.

– If you carry hanging the mask from the inside rear view mirror, officers may consider that it may interfere with the driver’s line of sight. Here, the penalty is up to 80 euros.

– Yes you take off your mask while driving and the agents consider that it supposes a distraction, which would mean taking your eyes off the road in a fragrant way, taking your hands off the wheel … the fine in these cases comes up to 500 euros and the withdrawal of 6 points on the card.