All the fines of the DGT for carrying the mobile in the car

The DGT gets serious about distractions at the wheel and one of them is the mobile phone. We tell you all the cases for which you can be fined for taking it in the car.

May 19, 2021 (11:40 CET)

All cases in which the DGT can fine you just for carrying your mobile in the car

We have already been announcing it to you during the last months: the DGT will control and monitor even more throughout 2021 possible distractions at the wheel. One of the most common causes of driver distraction is the use and manipulation of any mobile device, be it a telephone, the browser or the audio controls of your car stereo. Well, important news related to the mobile phone inside the vehicle.

According to the latest official information in this regard, it is expected that soon – before the end of the summer-, the Congress of Deputies give the green light to the last major changes introduced by way of proposals in the last bill that will modify the current regulations on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety. One of the most important modifications corresponds to the hardening of the offenses that cause distraction and one of them is directly related to the use of mobile.

Among the novelties contemplated in the bill It is also intended to fine the driver who carries the mobile in his hand even if he is not using it, namely, even if it is blocked at the moment the agent stops the motorist. In recent statements made by the Director of the DGT, Pere Navarro, it indicated the following: “the mobile must go on the dashboard, in an approved support and without manipulation while driving.” In the In case the phone has to be used or manipulated, this action should always be carried out in a safe place (for example, in a service area or in the different rest areas that are located in gas stations). A “safe” zone or time will never correspond to the stop at an intersection, at a red traffic light or in a traffic jam, at which point the DGT considers that the vehicle is in operation and in circulation. Thus, If you manipulate or use your mobile in a traffic jam or at a red traffic light, you can also be fined.

The new law that must be submitted to parliamentary proceedings soon also represents a greater punishment for mobile use. In the Currently, it entails a loss of 3 points in the driving license and a financial penalty of 200 euros. With the new regulations, we want to subtract more points (6) and maintain the financial penalty of 200 euros for direct use of the mobile at the wheel (calling or answering a call, writing a WhatsApp, for example). In the event that the The driver carries the phone in his hand and even if the device is locked but this situation may cause a distraction, the motorist may also be fined 6 points and 200 euros.

Finally, in the event that the mobile is being used with a hands-free system (without carrying it directly in the hand), but there is a distraction (the driver is listening to the telephone conversation or listening to an audio message), the fine in question will entail a loss of 3 points and 200 euros.

On this last question it is expected many controversial situations, since the traffic agent in question will have great difficulty in proving that a driver has been using the mobile indirectly (i.e. without carrying it directly in hand).

These important changes regarding the use of the mobile phone behind the wheel, contemplated in the new Traffic law to be approved soon, were published in the own official government website and in the DGT’s own press website.