All the films the series was inspired by

Loki, the new Marvel series coming June 9, was inspired by many movies to write its script. See what they are!

There is less and less time for Loki to finally reach Disney +. The next Marvel Cinematic Universe series will launch on June 9 on the streaming platform and will, of course, star Tom Hiddleston. A fiction that is being highly anticipated by fans, and that was inspired by many films to tell its story.

Michael Wardon is the main screenwriter for Loki. He is also the person who was behind the script of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the famous Rick and Morty series. Recently, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Michael revealed how he assimilated his previous productions into the new series: “The fun part of doing a Marvel project like this is creating a mess and saying ‘Come on, we’ll leave this to the next writer.’ but when you find yourself writing Loki and Doctor Strange you have to clean up your own mess. ”

At the same time, being so used to writing for Rick and Morty, the screenwriter had to distance himself a bit from the essence of this animated series to write Loki. “At first I was bringing Rick and Morty sensibilities to this project and had to recalibrate. I’m not writing 22-minute cartoons, ”he said.

Inspiration in movies

And believe it or not, Loki was inspired by various movies and also by the Teletubbies. “I watched Quentin Tarantino movies, like Inglourious Basterds. Films that delight in great dialogues and in building tension, “said Michael Wardon. Likewise, in the interview he also named other well-known films that served to make the script of the Marvel series. Some of them are Blade Runner, Before Dawn, Mad Men and Catch Me If You Can.