all the features of the simple version of Windows 10

On the desktop, in addition, we also find a simplified notification bar, by reducing the number of available buttons to the maximum.

On the other hand, OneDrive, Microsoft’s popular online storage space, will now be directly integrated into the system. And the classic File Explorer has been completely redesigned in order to include, by default, a backup of our documents in the cloud, through the Microsoft account.

At the same time, Windows 10X relies on very strict partitions, so that we will find a partition accessible read-only for the system, and a user partition accessible only to the user.