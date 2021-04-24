all the easter eggs of Falcon and the winter soldier episode 6

The sixth and incredible last episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier “One World One People” is now available, and again it arrives loaded with a lot of easter eggs from the Marvel movies and comics (Spoilers Notice)

The explosive conclusion of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available on Disney +, and with it, as Marvel Studios has been accustomed to, a lot of Easter eggs becoming explicit story points. Sam Wilson was given Captain America’s shield in the final scenes of Avengers: Endgame, but Falcon and the Winter Soldier have told the story of the weight that comes with the legacy of Captain America’s shield. At the end of episode 5, Sam received a package from Wakanda, and it wasn’t hard to guess that it contained new wings and a new suit, seeing the MCU’s new Captain America in action officially.

If in WandaVision each Easter egg was a mystery and sometimes turned out to be false clues about the events that were to come throughout the program, Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been many transparent in that regard. He introduced a host of new comic book characters to the MCU, tweaked the Baron Zemo we saw in Captain America: Civil War to make it much more accurate to the comic book material, and we were able to travel to the corrupt fictional nation of Madripoor.

The final episode closes all the loose ends of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier plot, while shaping the future of the MCU like all Marvel Studios productions. Here are all the easter eggs seen in episode 6 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The new Captain America takes action

The highlight of episode 6 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is undoubtedly seeing Sam Wilson finally embrace Captain America’s legacy. The costume he wears in the series is largely based on the one the character wore when he dressed as Captain America in the comics, although the gloves have been replaced by gauntlets and the logo on the chest has been simplified a bit to do so. cleaner. The belt follows the same pattern, but it’s not as flashy as in the comics, which was a design element that always seemed a bit odd. Meanwhile, the new Falcon wings may be Wakandian tech, but they follow the same pattern as the traditional MCU wings. However when stretched, they give Sam an impressive wingspan, in contrast to the comics version of the armpits.

Although it appears that Wakandiana’s technology appears to have included some improvements compared to Sam Wilson’s previous suit. His visor has been enhanced with sensor technology that allows him to track the heat trails of fleeing enemies, and his new Redwing has been supplemented with additional drones of some sort. The gauntlets appear to be practical, helping his arm cushion the kinetic impact of catching a heavy object moving at high speed, and it appears that those wings may actually be made from Vibranium given the impacts they take in episode 6.

Bucky and the nod to Captain America: The Winter Soldier

In this episode, Bucky Barnes joins the battle with the Unflags in an impressive scene in which we can see him on his motorcycle picking up speed and jumping off it while moving. This move is very familiar in the MCU, and is reminiscent of a similar scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier in which Steve Rogers refused to allow a SHIELD Quinjet to slow him down.

Bucky is officially a superhero

Throughout the season we have seen Bucky battling demons from his past in search of redemption. The episode finally gives Bucky the title of hero in an official way. Until now we have not seen Bucky have a landing like superheroes do, and here we can see the character who after a fall from several meters in height is able to land with this particular superhero pose.

Who is finally the agent of power in the MCU is revealed

In the comics, The Power Broker was an organization dedicated to creating superheroes, an alliance between ruthless businessman Curtiss Jackson and scientist Karlin Malus. The MCU has reinvented the concept, turning the power broker into a shadowy figure who runs a vast criminal empire from Madripoor and episode 6 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier confirms that he is none other than Sharon Carter. Apparently, the experience of being branded a criminal after Captain America: Civil War caused Sharon to have to pursue her life in a more grim way, and now she is trying to exert control over the world that hurt her. The series has not been exactly subtle in terms of setting this up, as it was something that was intuited from the beginning of the series, but Sam and Bucky did not realize its current status.

Interestingly, this change has a significant positive impact. The relationship between the MCU and the previous series produced by Marvel Television has always been difficult, but by changing the agent of power into Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he avoids colliding with Jessica Jones season 2, the season in which the Marvel version was introduced. Television of Karlin Malus as the one responsible for giving Jessica her powers.

The Raft

The government intends to send the Flagless captives to the raft, a prison designed to contain superhumans who violated the Sokovia Accords. This prison is straight out of the comics, where it is essentially the equivalent of Guantanamo Bay, but in the MCU, the raft is located in international waters. This means that no government has legal jurisdiction and it may well mean that human rights do not apply; In Captain America: Civil War, Steve Rogers’ Avengers team was imprisoned there without any hint of due process or promise of a future trial. It is easy to imagine a scenario in which The Raft became an experimentation center with incarcerated super-soldiers, just as the United States government experimented with Isaiah Bradley while he was its prisoner.

It is currently unclear who or who are being held on the raft at the moment, but one inmate, transported there by the Dora Milaje after episode 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is Baron Zemo, but he clearly left orders to his butler. to finish his mission against the Flagsless before being captured by Bucky, since the terrorists do not reach their destination.

John Walker becomes US Agent

John Walker essentially redeems himself in episode 6 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, because at the moment of choosing between taking down Karli Morgenthau and rescuing the hostages who were about to die, he finally chooses the latter.

At the end of the episode, he decides to accept the Countess’s offer to reinvent himself, and wears an even darker version of his Captain America costume (closer to the version from the comics). The Countess calls him US Agent.

Walker in the series has gone through a much less painful process to become the US Agent than in the comics, where he became so controversial that the US government faked his assassination before making him the US Agent.

Steve Rogers was right to cast Sam as the new Captain America

Steve Rogers may have been a super soldier, but his true power lay in his ability to inspire others. Sam’s actions in episode 6 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier confirm that Steve was right in casting him as the new Captain America, as Sam’s speech and subsequent actions inspire changes in the world around him; managing to stop the forced resettlement program that all the terrorist acts of Karli Morgenthau. In addition, he has also inspired two possible new MCU superheroes; When he gives his speech, we briefly see his friend Joaquin Torres (the second Falcon in the comics) listening, while Elijah Bradley will surely soon be dressing up as the Young Avengers Patriot.

Return to the Captain America exhibit at the Smithsonian

Sam Wilson takes Isaiah Bradley and his grandson, Elijah, to the Captain America exhibit at the Smithsonian. They walk through the exact same part of the exhibit that viewers saw in episode 1 of the series, which likely indicates the boundaries of the set Marvel built. You can also see a shattered Avengers logo reminiscent of the one Marvel used in marketing for Avengers: Endgame. A reference that is due to the breakup of the Avengers by the Sokovia Accords.

Isaiah Bradley is finally recognized

Sam reveals that there is a new section in the exhibit dedicated to the super soldier experiments carried out in the 1950s and the heroism of Isaiah Bradley that is accompanied by photographs from the 332d Expeditionary Operations Group. There is a pedestal that summarizes the story of Isaiah:

Isaiah Bradley is an American hero whose name was unknown for too long. Isaiah was one of a dozen African American soldiers who were recruited against his will and without his consent to participate in human tests in search of the super soldier serum. Most did not survive. The few who survived the tests were sent on secret missions during the Korean War. During the conflict, against all odds, Isaiah Bradley rescued his fellow soldiers and 28 other POWs from behind enemy lines.

Always fearful of the ramifications of a black super soldier, some members of the government tried to erase the story of Isaiah from history. His family received a forged death certificate and for decades the truth of his unwavering bravery was buried. “

Post credits scene

The new Captain America clearly has great influence, and Sam can arrange a full pardon for Sharon Carter, just as he promised, and she is re-admitted to work at the CIA; her great-aunt Peggy is referenced during the key scene, as the United States government acknowledges the Carter family’s history of heroism and service. Unfortunately, Sharon is willing to betray Peggy Carter’s legacy, because she plans to take advantage of her restored access to the CIA databases to sell secrets and experimental weapons to the highest bidders. The post-credits scene of episode 6 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is certainly set, but their influence on the future of the MCU remains to be seen.

