All the details of the withdrawal of the outdoor mask published by the BOE

There are barely a few hours left for Spaniards to remove their mask abroad, but there are certain doubts among the public as to when and in what situations they will be able to do so. The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published this Friday the order of the Ministry of Health by which the obligation to use the mask on public roads and in outdoor spaces is eliminated.

These are all the details of Royal Decree-Law 13/2021 which modifies Law 2/2021, of March 29, which regulates the ‘new normal’. Or put another way, everything you have to know so that you do not get a fine. Precisely, the BOE does not specify the possible sanctions that can be derived from infringing the rule.

The safe distance rule

The mandatory use of the mask in the open air is maintained when agglomerations occur and a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between people cannot be maintained, except for groups of cohabitants.

The obligation to carry it in your pocket

One of the great unknowns that occurred after the announcement of the measure was whether it is totally mandatory to carry the mask in your pocket, although it is not necessary to carry it at that time. Finally, the BOE does not include this requirement. However, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has advised that you always wear the mask to avoid problems.

Use in public transport and in vehicles

Its use is still mandatory in public transport, including platforms and passenger stations and cable cars, as well as in vehicles with up to nine seats, including the driver, if the occupants of the tourism vehicles do not live in the same address.

The big outdoor events

The order also regulates the use of masks in large outdoor events …

